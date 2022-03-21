Royals Rumblings - News for March 21, 2022

Vahe Gregorian marvels at the potential of Adalberto Mondesi and Bobby Witt Jr.

“I definitely wanted to do the same thing,” he said, smiling. “But I had to tone it down a little bit, just put the ball in play and let things happen.” Which is hard to do when you feel like he did on this day: “Ecstatic … like a little kid on Christmas, honestly.” We know the feeling, though. Because there is something exhilarating about what each of these two could do. And geometrically more so if both bloom at once. Of all the variables and subplots looming as the Royals seek their first winning season and postseason berth since winning the World Series in 2015, few are more crucial than to what degree and on what pace this pair with stratospheric ceilings can conjure the best of themselves.

Jackson Kowar is pleased with the progress he made in his start on Sunday, writes Lynn Worthy.

“More than anything, I just wanted to fill the zone today,” Kowar said. “So that no walks, I was happy with. I put myself behind in a couple counts, but I was really happy with the way I was able to bounce back, especially from the 3-0 one, and make some pitches. “For me, that’s what I’m looking for at this point, to be able to fill the zone up and then go from there.”

Anne Rogers writes that Jonathan Bowlan, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is expecting a mid-season return.

“The transition was definitely different because I was coming here every day, and at home, I wasn’t able to work with the guys who have seen the full injury,” Bowlan said. “But it could have been a lot worse. I felt like I got the work that I needed. Whenever you’re in one place, you get so used to one schedule and system. And then when you see a different perspective, you’re able to add that to what you do now so you’ll be better in the long run.”

Bowlan, and pitchers Daniel Tillo and Nathan Webb were assigned to minor league camp.

The Royals gave positive reviews to a new electronic pitch-calling device.

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett almost played for Bill Self at Kansas.

R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports gives off-season grades to all 30 teams.

Dayton Moore saved his offseason work for late in the winter, inking Zack Greinke and trading for Amir Garrett this past week. We like both additions, though they alone won’t lift the Royals into a competitive state. At least the future is on its way, with Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto, and MJ Melendez certain to arrive this spring. GRADE: C

The Reds sign former Royals pitcher Kyle Zimmer.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter gave his thoughts on standouts from the first two spring training games.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes about some lefties that could impress for the Royals.

Boston signs infielder Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal.

Former Royals slugger Jorge Soler signs a three-year, $36 million deal with the Marlins.

The Cubs sign pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year deal.

Mariners reliever Casey Sadler is out for the year following surgery.

Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will miss 4-6 weeks with a forearm injury.

