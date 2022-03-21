Royals vs. Angels Monday game thread

The Royals take on the Angels in their third spring training matchup, making their first trip out of Surprise. Brady Singer takes the hill for his first spring start, but the lineup looks largely like the one we’ll see in Omaha this year, aside from maybe Cam Gallagher.
Today's Royals lineup against the Angels in Tempe:
Kyle Isbel LF
Edward Olivares RF
Nick Pratto 1B
Ryan O’Hearn DH
Emmanuel Rivera 3B
Clay Dungan 2B
JaCoby Jones CF
CAMERON Gallagher C
Maikel Garcia SS
Brady Singer P
You could see some Mervyn Melendez and Vincent Pasquantino action today.
Today's bench corps
The Angels will counter with Shohei Ohtani on the mound and Mike Trout in the lineup.
It's ShoTime
⚾️ 1:10pm PT
@BallySportWest
@AngelsRadioKLAA pic.twitter.com/nAoBj3d7Qj
Game time is 3:10 CT from Tempe, Arizona. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City and will stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on the radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
