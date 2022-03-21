 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Angels Monday game thread

Brady Singer gets the start today.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Royals take on the Angels in their third spring training matchup, making their first trip out of Surprise. Brady Singer takes the hill for his first spring start, but the lineup looks largely like the one we’ll see in Omaha this year, aside from maybe Cam Gallagher.

You could see some Mervyn Melendez and Vincent Pasquantino action today.

The Angels will counter with Shohei Ohtani on the mound and Mike Trout in the lineup.

Game time is 3:10 CT from Tempe, Arizona. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City and will stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on the radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

