Royals agree to terms with arbitration-eligible players

The Royals agreed to terms with Adalberto Mondesi on a $3 million contract, according to reporter Mark Feinsand, avoiding arbitration. This is Mondesi’s second year of arbitration, and he receives a pay bump from his $2.52 million salary last year. The 26-year old appeared in just 35 games, hitting .230/.271/.452 with six home runs and 15 steals. He will be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

The Royals have seven remaining arbitration-eligible players left to sign this season. Here are their arbitration salary estimates, according to MLB Trade Rumors:

Andrew Benintendi: $9.3 million

Brad Keller: $5.2 million

Scott Barlow: $2.4 million

Amir Garrett: $2.2 million

Nicky Lopez: $2.0 million

Ryan O’Hearn: $1.4 million

Cam Gallagher: $900,000

MLB Trade Rumors projected a $3.2 million salary for Mondesi. Arbitration salaries are based on several factors, but service time is a major factor, and players almost never receive pay decreases.

With the season fast approaching, the arbitration process will have to take place quickly. The deadline for teams and players to exchange numbers is today, March 22. Hearings will have to take place into the regular season, with arbiters either choosing to side with the team or the player, they are not allowed to pick a number in the middle. There are nearly 200 unsigned arbitration-eligible players around baseball, but most will end up coming to terms before a hearing. Since Dayton Moore took over in 2006, the Royals have only had one arbitration hearing, defeating reliever Brandon Maurer in 2018.

10:19 a.m. update: Ryan O’Hearn has signed for $1.3 million.

Source: Ryan O'Hearn, Royals settle at $1.3 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 22, 2022

12:11 p.m. update: Brad Keller has signed for $4.825 million.

Source: Royals and RHP Brad Keller avoid arbitration, settle at $4.825 million in second trip through arb. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 22, 2022

1:59 p.m. update: The Royals have signed Scott Barlow for $2.4 million, Amir Garrett for $2.025 million, and Cam Gallagher for $885,000.