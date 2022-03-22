 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Athletics Tuesday game thread

The Royals get to see Frankie Montas up close.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

The Royals continue their spring training schedule against the rebuilding A’s. Oakland will start Frankie Montas, who the Royals have reportedly had interest in trading for.

Game time is 3:10 CT from Surprise, Arizona. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City and will stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on the radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

