Royals vs. Athletics Tuesday game thread

The Royals continue their spring training schedule against the rebuilding A’s. Oakland will start Frankie Montas, who the Royals have reportedly had interest in trading for.

Today’s Royals lineup against Frankie Montas is lit.



Whit Merrifield 2B

Bobby Witt Jr. 3B

Salvador Perez C

Andrew Benintendi LF

Carlos Santana 1B

Hunter Dozier RF

Adalberto Mondesi SS

Vinnie Pasquantino DH

Michael A. Taylor CF



Angel Zerpa P — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 22, 2022

Game time is 3:10 CT from Surprise, Arizona. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City and will stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on the radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.