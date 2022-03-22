Royals vs. Athletics Tuesday game thread

The Royals continue their spring training schedule against the rebuilding A’s. Oakland will start Frankie Montas, who the Royals have reportedly had interest in trading for.
Today’s Royals lineup against Frankie Montas is lit.— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 22, 2022
Whit Merrifield 2B
Bobby Witt Jr. 3B
Salvador Perez C
Andrew Benintendi LF
Carlos Santana 1B
Hunter Dozier RF
Adalberto Mondesi SS
Vinnie Pasquantino DH
Michael A. Taylor CF
Angel Zerpa P
Game time is 3:10 CT from Surprise, Arizona. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City and will stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on the radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
Loading comments...