 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals vs. Rockies Wednesday game thread

Zack is back!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

Zack Greinke will make his first start after returning to the Royals in an exhibition contest this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Greinke typically uses spring training as a way to work on things, so don’t be surprised if he gets touched up a bit. Hey, these are fake games anyway!

The lineup today has a few big leaguer starters like Salvy, Nicky, and Hunter Dozier, but is mostly populated by bench players and minor leaguers.

The Rockies will feature third baseman Ryan McMahon, fresh off his six-year contract extension, and starters Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, and Garratt Hampson. Journeyman Ty Blach gets the start on the mound.

Game time is 3:10 CT from Scottsdale, Arizona. Today’s game will air only on the radio on 1660 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...