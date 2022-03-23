Royals vs. Rockies Wednesday game thread

Zack Greinke will make his first start after returning to the Royals in an exhibition contest this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Greinke typically uses spring training as a way to work on things, so don’t be surprised if he gets touched up a bit. Hey, these are fake games anyway!

The lineup today has a few big leaguer starters like Salvy, Nicky, and Hunter Dozier, but is mostly populated by bench players and minor leaguers.

Today’s Royals lineup:



Nicky Lopez SS

Hunter Dozier 1B

Salvador Perez C

Ryan O’Hearn RF

Edward Olivares CF

Emmanuel Rivera 3B

JaCoby Jones LF

Brewer Hicklen DH

Gabriel Cancel 2B



Zack Greinke P — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 23, 2022

The Rockies will feature third baseman Ryan McMahon, fresh off his six-year contract extension, and starters Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, and Garratt Hampson. Journeyman Ty Blach gets the start on the mound.

Game time is 3:10 CT from Scottsdale, Arizona. Today’s game will air only on the radio on 1660 Sports in Kansas City.