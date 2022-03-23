Royals vs. Rockies Wednesday game thread

Zack Greinke will make his first start after returning to the Royals in an exhibition contest this afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Greinke typically uses spring training as a way to work on things, so don’t be surprised if he gets touched up a bit. Hey, these are fake games anyway!
The lineup today has a few big leaguer starters like Salvy, Nicky, and Hunter Dozier, but is mostly populated by bench players and minor leaguers.
Today’s Royals lineup:— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 23, 2022
Nicky Lopez SS
Hunter Dozier 1B
Salvador Perez C
Ryan O’Hearn RF
Edward Olivares CF
Emmanuel Rivera 3B
JaCoby Jones LF
Brewer Hicklen DH
Gabriel Cancel 2B
Zack Greinke P
The Rockies will feature third baseman Ryan McMahon, fresh off his six-year contract extension, and starters Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, and Garratt Hampson. Journeyman Ty Blach gets the start on the mound.
#Rockies lineup vs #Royals pic.twitter.com/FnG33yQ8z0— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) March 23, 2022
Game time is 3:10 CT from Scottsdale, Arizona. Today’s game will air only on the radio on 1660 Sports in Kansas City.
