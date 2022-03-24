 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals Review Radio: The ghost runner episode

We ain’t fraid of no ghosts.

By Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Max Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar look at the first few games of spring training, talk of a potential Andrew Benintendi contract extension, a look at Royals rotation candidates, and the return of the extra inning “ghost runner rule.”

Links to some of the things we discussed:

Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run in spring training.

David Lesky’s piece on a possible Andrew Benintendi extension, Craig Brown’s piece, and Alec Lewis’ piece from last year.

Max’s article on the spring training rotation battles.

You can follow Max Rieper at @maxrieper, Hokius at @hokius, and Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...