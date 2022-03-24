Get your Zack Greinke “KC King” shirt from BreakingT!

Zack is back! The Royals welcome the return of 2009 Cy Young winner and potential future Hall of Famer. Greinke will entertain Royals fans with pinpoint control, his super slow curveball, and his stance on guacamole prices at Chipotle.

You can celebrate the return of the king with this new “KC King” t-shirt from our friends at BreakingT.

Available in adult t-shirt, youth-shirt, women’s V-neck t-shirt, and hoodie, this MLBPA-licensed is super comfortable in a cotton/poly blend.

Buy now and have it shipped in time for Opening Day! Maybe we’ll see Zack on the mound that day?