Sporcle Friday: Players with multiple stints with the Royals

Zack Greinke has returned to the fold, a fun reunion for fans who remember his early career and 2009 Cy Young-winning performance. But he’s not the first Royals player to return after leaving Kansas City. By my count (and I did this manually, so let me know if there are errors or omissions) there are 35 players who have left Kansas City only to return. I defined this as anyone that played for the Royals (not necessarily those who began their careers here), went to play for another Major League team, then returned to Kansas City.

Of those 35 players, how many can you name? I’ll be honest, this is a very difficult Sporcle quiz, if you can get 15 you’re a great fan, if you can get more than 20, you’re a super fan, and if you get them all, you’re probably Royals Hall of Fame Director Curt Nelson.