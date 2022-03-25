 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Rangers Friday open thread

What will Bobby Witt Jr. do today?

By Max Rieper
Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Surprise Stadium on March 20, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Bobby Witt Jr. show rolls on this week. Witt, having hit a home run that drew comparisons to Mike Trout on Monday, did it again yesterday with a long shot against the Reds.

He will be the man to watch today against the Rangers in a lineup that features mostly minor leaguers and Cactus League MVP frontrunner Edward Olivares.

Carlos Hernández goes on the mound for the Royals, with Jackson Kowar, Ronald Bolaños, Colten Brewer and Josh Staumont all likely to get action as well.

Game time is 3:05 CT from Surprise and you can watch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City as well as royals.com.

