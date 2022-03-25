Royals vs. Rangers Friday open thread

The Bobby Witt Jr. show rolls on this week. Witt, having hit a home run that drew comparisons to Mike Trout on Monday, did it again yesterday with a long shot against the Reds.

Bobby Witt Jr. - Kansas City Royals (2)* pic.twitter.com/usNtivcWgC — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 24, 2022

He will be the man to watch today against the Rangers in a lineup that features mostly minor leaguers and Cactus League MVP frontrunner Edward Olivares.

Carlos Hernández heads to the mound this afternoon vs. the Rangers.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/0UsKqDVFXa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 25, 2022

Carlos Hernández goes on the mound for the Royals, with Jackson Kowar, Ronald Bolaños, Colten Brewer and Josh Staumont all likely to get action as well.

The Rangers lineup with Eli White in CF today. A key roster decision moment. It seems like he and Jake Marisnick are competing for job. If White is healthy, that’s significant step forward pic.twitter.com/icHfACp1NM — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 25, 2022

Game time is 3:05 CT from Surprise and you can watch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City as well as royals.com.