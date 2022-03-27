 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals vs. Cubs Sunday game thread

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

The Royals have their first losing streak of spring training having lost their last two, but they are still tied for first atop the Cactus League standings with the Rangers at 5-2. It will be a mostly minor league lineup as they go on the road for an hour to Sloan Park in Mesa to take on the Cubs. Angel Zerpa takes to the hill, and you can get a look at Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Old friend Frank Schwindel is in the lineup for the Cubs along with free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Game time is 3:05 CT from Mesa. No TV today, but you can follow the game on radio on 610 Sports.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...