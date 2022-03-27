Royals vs. Cubs Sunday game thread

The Royals have their first losing streak of spring training having lost their last two, but they are still tied for first atop the Cactus League standings with the Rangers at 5-2. It will be a mostly minor league lineup as they go on the road for an hour to Sloan Park in Mesa to take on the Cubs. Angel Zerpa takes to the hill, and you can get a look at Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Here's how we'll take the field today in Mesa against the Cubs.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/ky7VC6pO9w — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 27, 2022

#Royals list Jonathan Heasley, Angel Zerpa, Scott Barlow, and Jake Brentz as probable pitchers for Sunday's game against the Cubs in Mesa. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 26, 2022

Old friend Frank Schwindel is in the lineup for the Cubs along with free agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Schwindel back in the #Cubs lineup today vs. Royals:



Ortega DH

Suzuki RF

Schwindel 1B

Contreras C

Happ LF

Heyward CF

Villar SS

Wisdom 3B

Madrigal 2B



Hendricks SP — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 27, 2022

Game time is 3:05 CT from Mesa. No TV today, but you can follow the game on radio on 610 Sports.