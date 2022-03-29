 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Mariners Tuesday open thread

The Battle for Grass Creek begins in Arizona!

By Max Rieper
Cleveland Indians v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals, fresh off their 19-run offensive onslaught yesterday, look to continue their rampage against their rival, the Seattle Mariners. Daniel Lynch goes on the hill for the Royals today, with Bobby Witt Jr. hitting #2.

Brad Keller will start at a “B” game at the complex.

The Mariners go with young Logan Gilbert.

Game time is at 3:10 CT from Peoria. There is no TV or radio, but you can follow the game at royals.com.

