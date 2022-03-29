Royals vs. Mariners Tuesday open thread

The Royals, fresh off their 19-run offensive onslaught yesterday, look to continue their rampage against their rival, the Seattle Mariners. Daniel Lynch goes on the hill for the Royals today, with Bobby Witt Jr. hitting #2.

Brad Keller will start at a “B” game at the complex.

Brad Keller will pitch in a "B" game today at the complex, while Daniel Lynch will start against the Mariners. Royals want to see some more pitchers in game action, listing Gabe Speier, Arodys Vizcaíno, Brad Peacock, Collin Snider and Jose Cuas as available over in Peoria. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 29, 2022

The Mariners go with young Logan Gilbert.

Game time is at 3:10 CT from Peoria. There is no TV or radio, but you can follow the game at royals.com.