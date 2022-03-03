Royals Rumblings - News for March 3, 2022

Columnist Sam McDowell at the Star writes that baseball is jeopardizing its standing with fans.

Viewership and attendance are declining, not to the point of an all-out collapse, but past the point of anomaly. There’s a trend in baseball, and that trend is effectively a tune-out. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the initial week of the 2022 schedule will be canceled as owners prolong their lockout of players. To which a swath of fans replied: We’re one step ahead of you.

Whit Merrifield went on the radio to express his frustration with the labor situation, but he did exempt Royals owner John Sherman from his ire.

Based largely on the strength of sentiments conveyed to him by Moore in the past, Merrifield said that Sherman is in the business for the “right reasons,” loves the game and wants to win. “I guarantee you if we had 29 other owners like John Sherman and the ownership group that we have, at least from what I’ve heard from Dayton, we wouldn’t be in this position anyway,” Merrifield said.

Dayton Moore expressed similar sentiments, writes Alec Lewis.

Specifically, he said of Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman: “He cares deeply about this game. And what this team means to our fan base and this community. I have been with him through every phase of this process. And I know how much he cares.”

Dayton Moore apologized to fans for the current situation, writes Lynn Worthy.

“My first thought is simply to say I’m sorry we are where we are,” Moore said during a video conference call with reporters on Wednesday morning.... “Fans want to see baseball,” Moore said. “And they’re really not concerned about owners, players — they just want to see baseball and I respect that and I understand that. I’m wired the exact same way. … “It’s important to hear their frustration and don’t make excuses. I don’t think placing blame is the right way for a thriving organization/industry to operate.”

Season-ticket holders will receive a credit for lost games.

The Royals sent an email to season-ticket holders today. Said they would be credited the purchase amount for canceled games. The intro was this: "The announcement that the first week of the 2022 regular season will not be played hurts all of us who love baseball." — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 2, 2022

Moore also discussed how minor leaguers would be handled.

Moore acknowledged there will be a different feel for the minor-league players and the Royals staff with the lockout in effect. Currently those players and staff are in Surprise, Arizona at the Royals spring complex. “We’ve got to adapt and we have to adjust and that’s what we’re responsible for and we’re not going to complain,” Moore said. “We’re not going to make excuses we’re just gonna move forward under the circumstances that we currently are working under and just stay really, really focused on what we’re doing with our minor-league players and developing staff.”

Baseball America ranked Royals prospect Christian Chamberlain as having one of the top fastballs out of the top 100 list.

Back healthy and throwing early in camp, Chamberlain is all systems go for 2022, and he’ll be armed with one of the best fastballs in the minor leagues. Chamberlain has a rare combination of power, shape and unique release characteristics that make his fastball one of the best four-seamers thrown by a lefthander in the minors. He sits 96-97 mph and touches 98 with—on average—20 inches of induced vertical break from a low release height. This combination of power, vertical movement and a low release is rare in general, but even more so for a lefty.

