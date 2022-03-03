Royals Review Radio: The canceled games episode

Games were canceled this week, but the podcast was not, so Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Shaun Newkirk react to Rob Manfred’s cancellation of games and the latest in labor talks, plus we give our predictions on how many games are played. Max also welcomes Lou Schiff, a judge and author behind the Twitter account @BaseballandLaw to discuss labor negotiations.

