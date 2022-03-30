Royals vs. Giants Wednesday game thread

Carlos Hernández gets the start for the Royals today with a lineup filled with regulars. Michael A. Taylor is back in the lineup after being a scratch yesterday with hip tightness.

Hernández on the hill this afternoon in Surprise.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/l0hKbdMKpf — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 30, 2022

Dylan Coleman, who has not pitched in a game this spring, is listed among the available pitchers, along with Jackson Kowar and Brad Peacock.

The Giants will start Anthony DeSclafani, but a lineup populated by reserves and minor leaguers.

Giants lineup that’s going to Surprise today to take on the Royals. pic.twitter.com/9IHquag9S0 — Alex Simon (@AlexSimonSports) March 30, 2022

Game time is at 3:05 CT from surprise. No TV today, you can follow the game on the radio on 1660 AM in Kansas City.