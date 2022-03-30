 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Giants Wednesday game thread

Carlos Hernández makes his case for the rotation.

By Max Rieper
Pittsburgh Pirates v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Carlos Hernández gets the start for the Royals today with a lineup filled with regulars. Michael A. Taylor is back in the lineup after being a scratch yesterday with hip tightness.

Dylan Coleman, who has not pitched in a game this spring, is listed among the available pitchers, along with Jackson Kowar and Brad Peacock.

The Giants will start Anthony DeSclafani, but a lineup populated by reserves and minor leaguers.

Game time is at 3:05 CT from surprise. No TV today, you can follow the game on the radio on 1660 AM in Kansas City.

