Spring Training Open Thread: Royals at Athletics

The Royals have just five games to play this spring and Kris Bubic has yet to make a start. That is, until today. In fact, he has pitched just two innings this spring. He’ll get an opportunity today to solidify his spot in the starting rotation against the Oakland A’s.

Bubic has struggled a bit in his first two seasons at the big league level, but he’s added a slider to his arsenal which could help him take the next step. That third pitch has really been the issue for these young Royal arms.

The red-hot Kyle Isbel will lead off, with the similarly hot Edward Olivares hitting cleanup. Here’s the Royals lineup for this afternoon.

Bubic on the bump today against the A's.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/TRmNmbB2pv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 31, 2022

No TV or radio today, you can follow the game at royals.com.