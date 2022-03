Remember when guys used to hit .300?

Batting average has fallen out of fashion, but hitting .300 still seems like a cool milestone. A .400 on-base percentage just doesn’t have the same magical quality of a .300 batting average.

There have been 27 hitters in Royals history who have qualified for the batting title and hit .300 in a season. Some of them won batting titles, others hit right at .300. Of the 27 hitters to bat .300 in a season with the Royals, how many can you name?