Royals Rumblings - News for March 8, 2022

Anne Rogers profiles 2021 draft pick Luca Tresh.

But as Tresh learned more about Kansas City, the more he thought that now was the right time to sign and this was the right organization to join. “I like how they’re really just about their players,” Tresh said. “They treat us really well. I really like that aspect of it. Pro ball is every kid’s dream. So I was ready for it, ready to move on from college and get in this environment and just get better. I thought I would grow here and get better. “I was really stuck in between until I finally made that decision. But probably a week or two after I was drafted, after I had a lot of conversations, I was ready to move forward with signing. [I] just said, ‘You know, this is what I’m going to do.’”

Alec Lewis profiles reliever Nathan Webb, a local kid added to the 40-man roster this year.

About a month and a half later, Webb called Price again and told him he was starting a game at Blue Springs South High School. Price, by what he now considers is fate, was going to be in the area. He arrived in the third inning, thinking he would simply see Webb throw a few slow fastballs and cross him off the Royals’ list. A few pitches in, he thought to himself, “Man, the ball is actually coming out pretty good.” He inched closer and, because he didn’t want to tip anyone off that a scout was present, slyly raised his radar gun. Webb threw. 96

Matt Eddy at Baseball America writes about a hitter in each organization who could take a leap this year, with infielder Michael Massey for the Royals.

Seemingly the entire Royals farm system broke out in 2021, with Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino all rising to prominence. Massey and his double-play partner Nick Loftin operated under that cover as they helped propel Quad Cities to the High-A Central title and the best record for a non-Rays minor league affiliate in 2021. Massey hit .289 with 21 home runs and 27 doubles in 99 games last season and credits the Royals with helping him get healthy, use his lower half to drive the ball and simply game-plan each at-bat.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report profiles pitching prospect Noah Murdock.

When healthy, Murdock has shown legitimate starter’s stuff. He’s got a good fastball that sits in the mid-90s and he has been able to rev it up to 99 mph. He has a really good curveball as his main secondary to go along with a changeup that seems to have a lot of promise. At the very least, Murdock looks like he could be another high-octane arm coming out of the Royals bullpen.

Three Royals make Prospects Live’s top 100 prospect list.

Mark McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman wonders if Bobby Witt Jr. is ready now.

Owners present multiple proposals to players on Monday, and set a Tuesday deadline to get in a 162-game schedule.

Yankees president Randy Levine shared his thoughts on the labor situation.

The Rays reportedly made an offer to Freddie Freeman before the lockout.

Former Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim returns to Korea.

Complicated lockout rules mean some minor leaguers can’t get work.

A study shows little economic benefit from the new Braves stadium.

Examining the Hall of Fame case for third baseman Graig Nettles.

A look back at “The Baseball Demonstrator” the first baseball computer simulation by IBM.

