Sporcle Friday: Royals Opening Day first basemen

Opening Day is nearly upon us, with all the pomp and circumstance that entails. It is an honor to start on the first game of the season, but some players are thrust into the lineup due to injuries. The Royals have had 25 players start at first base on Opening Day - some were All-Stars and Royals Hall of Famers, while others weren’t known primarily for their play at first, and other were a part of the Royals for only a brief time.

Of the 25 players who have started at first base on Opening Day for the Royals, how many can you name?