Royals Review Radio: The AL Central Division Preview

What have our rivals been up to?

By Max Rieper
This week we preview the American League Central Division. Max Rieper talks to Zach Hayes of South Side Sox to talk about the Chicago White Sox, Merritt Rohlfing of Covering the Corner to catch up on the Cleveland Guardians, Brandon Day of Bless You Boys to discuss the Detroit Tigers, and T.J. Gorsegner at Twinkie Town to update us on the Minnesota Twins.

You can follow Max Rieper at @maxrieper

You can follow our guests on Twitter:

SouthSideSox at @SouthSideSox

Covering the Corner at @CovertheCorner

Brandon Day at @Fiskadoro74 and Bless You Boys at @blessyouboys

T.J. Gorsegner at @badcoffeetwins and Twinkie Town at @TwinkieTown

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

