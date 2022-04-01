Give us your 2022 Royals and MLB predictions!

With less than a week to go before the season, we want your MLB predictions. Who will make the playoffs? Who will be MVP? How many games will the Royals win? Who will be their best player? Gaze into your crystal ball and see how the season plays out.

We’ll tabulate the results and present them just before the season opener along with the predictions of our writing staff. You can see last year’s prediction thread here. If you’re having trouble viewing the survey you can also go to this link.