Royals vs. Padres Friday night game thread

We’re in the final week of spring training! The Royals will get a look at what could be a leading National League contender in the San Diego Padres.
Jonathan Heasley goes on the mound for the Royals with what looks like the regular starting lineup.
Friday night baseball.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/TpMXVuYlg9— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 1, 2022
Today's bench corps pic.twitter.com/Hmk8fUbvyj— Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) April 1, 2022
Old friend Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers are in the lineup tonight with Opening Day starter Yu Darvish on the mound.
Tonight’s lineup behind @faridyu and under the lights. #PadresST pic.twitter.com/9OygGawCy5— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 1, 2022
Game time is 8:40 CT from Peoria. No TV tonight, but you can listen to the game on radio at 610 Sports in Kansas City.
