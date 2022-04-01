 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royals vs. Padres Friday night game thread

Under the lights!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We’re in the final week of spring training! The Royals will get a look at what could be a leading National League contender in the San Diego Padres.

Jonathan Heasley goes on the mound for the Royals with what looks like the regular starting lineup.

Old friend Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers are in the lineup tonight with Opening Day starter Yu Darvish on the mound.

Game time is 8:40 CT from Peoria. No TV tonight, but you can listen to the game on radio at 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...