Filed under: Sunday Thread: Guardians at Royals Looking for three in a row! By Ryan Landreth Apr 10, 2022, 2:00pm EDT

Cal Quantrill vs. Kris Bubic. Sunday Funday at the K! First pitch is at 1:10 pm.
