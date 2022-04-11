Royals Rumblings - News for April 11, 2022

Lynn Worthy recaps the drubbing on Sunday with Kris Bubic on the mound.

“Not much positive to take out of that one,” Bubic said. “I kinda put myself in a corner from the jump. Couldn’t get ahead of anybody. I just made it really hard on myself. I made it really hard on the team to, obviously, be in a hole like that early. It kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game.”

Jackson Kowar continued his big league struggles, giving up 11 hits and 7 runs in less than four innings of work.

Kowar said he’d have to watch video to have a better understanding of what got him in so much trouble. “I felt like they were putting some good swings on stuff the whole time,” Kowar said. “A couple got through here and there, but I felt like they were on me pretty good. I haven’t seen the video yet, but I felt like they were taking some good swings on some good pitches throughout the whole outing.”

Anne Rogers covers Saturday’s thrilling walk-off win which included a game-saving defensive play by Bobby Witt Jr.

“You look around our infield and outfield — we got Gold Gloves all over the place,” Keller said. “... Got to let them work. They did an unbelievable job all day. It’s really refreshing and something everyone knew they would do, and for some reason, I didn’t give them a chance to work last year. Trying to keep that mentality going forward.”

Brady Singer wants to start, but will try to help the team with a “hybrid” role.

“It’s not what he came in here for,” Matheny said of Singer’s reaction to the move. “You can’t expect him to be excited about it. He’s excited about being on this team. He’s excited about being able to help us to win. “But you go in as a starter for the last two years, that’s hard. We acknowledge that, but still let him know how we see him — as a starter. This is where we are right now. We’ve got a commitment to this club to do what we think is best to help us win right now.”

Alec Lewis looks at minor league rosters and why some were assigned where they were, like Asa Lacy at Double-A.

“I can’t think of a guy the pandemic affected more (in terms of mound time),” Gibson said. “So, he comes to the camp in the fall of 2020 and doesn’t get to throw much. He gets started last year, and it looked like things were starting to get going for him really good. I saw a great game in the Quad Cities. Right about the time we were thinking about promoting him, he gets hurt, comes back, and I think that’s affected his ability to get in that routine to consistently throw strikes and quality strikes.”

Lewis also covers Collin Snider’s big league debut and why it was so special.

MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto already hit their first homers of the minor league season.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders how long the Royals will go with Carlos Santana.

Mark McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman looks at the best switch-hitters in Royals history.

Steven Kwan was just the fifth rookie ever to get a five-hit game by his fifth game.

20-year old phenom Roki Sasaki tosses a 19-strikeout perfect game in Japan.

Who were the winners and losers from baseball’s opening weekend?

The Guardians sign outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year deal.

The Red Sox sign reliever Garrett Whitlock to a four-year deal.

The Twins are checking in on free agent outfielder Justin Upton.

The Pirates likely have their player payroll financially covered by ticket and food sales, let alone TV revenues.

How Giants pitcher Logan Webb became an Opening Day pitcher.

The Cardinals decided not to move the fences in because their defense is so good.

A three-year study suggests a minimum minor league salary of $35,000 per year.

Commissioner Rob Manfred tries to make amends with players by giving them headphones.

College baseball has its own Pine Tar Game.

Brett Phillips runs bases with kids after the Rays game.

Ranking the NBA MVP candidates.

Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for first major championship.

What Disney TV Show should be in Kingdom Hearts?

What’s behind Elon Musk’s investment in Twitter?

Why Severance is the perfect paranoid drama about the workplace.

Your song of the day is George Baker with Little Green Bag.