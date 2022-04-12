Royals Rumblings - News for April 12, 2022

Anne Rogers writes that young pitchers like Carlos Hernández still have room to grow.

“Time and time again, their stuff isn’t going to be effective when you’re fighting back and all of a sudden, you go from a 3-0 or 3-1 count, the more pitches they see, the higher likelihood they’re going to be able to do something with it,” Matheny said. “It comes back down to the same message. He did a nice job after that first, much better job of getting ahead.”

Whit Merrifield puts the first series into perspective.

“Yesterday was just kind of one of those deals,” infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield said. “But today, we had some stuff that just didn’t quite go our way that would’ve helped propel us and give us a little momentum. But it is what it is. We’re 2-2 to start the year. We could be worse, we could be better.”

Lynn Worthy writes that Andrew Benintendi is off to a hot start.

“A lot of time I’ll try to create a lot of power where I shouldn’t, especially in this ballpark,” Benintendi said of his approach at the plate. “Take your singles when you can take your singles. Once it warms up here, then you can start taking shots. I’m just taking what they give me right now, keeping it simple.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes that the pitching staff will likely be a fluid situation.

Sure, Kris Bubic may not be the guy to make the next start when his turn comes up. Maybe it’s Jackson Kowar or Brady Singer or Jon Heasley or Angel Zerpa or whatever, but I told you all last week that the rotation will be fluid for the first few weeks. Bubic threw 29 pitches yesterday. I think it’s more likely that he doesn’t make that next start because he’s used in relief between now and whenever that next start is. My point is that this is my hopefully not condescending reminder that small samples are so finicky that the leash is longer than many will want.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountain thinks the pitching deserves scrutiny.

All of these pitchers have major league experience and all have looked stagnant since arriving. There have been little signs of progress. These guys have all rocketed through the minor league system and the alternate site set up due to the Covid shortened 2020 season, and when they arrived in Kansas City the results have been mostly underwhelming. The heat absolutely has to be on pitching coach Cal Eldred specifically and the organization as a whole. Their track record of developing starting pitching has been less than stellar. If there is no positive movement in 2022, not only will that set The Process 2.0 back, it will beg the answer to some questions I don’t know the organization is comfortable asking…such as who is accountable for the failure to develop starting pitching?

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report looks at the Quad Cities River Bandits roster.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes the offense needs to wake up.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter highlights the Royals stars from this weekend.

Ryan Van Sickle at Inside the Royals has his impressions from the first series.

