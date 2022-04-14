Royals Rumblings - News for April 14, 2022

The offense showed signs of life in Tuesday’s loss to the Cardinals.

“(I was) happy about how our offense came right back,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You get the wind kicked out of you with three runs, and you come right back in and figure out a way. Salvy getting on the board. Michael getting on the board. Just kind of keep fighting your way back through.”

Daniel Lynch thought he pitched well save for two mistakes.

“[Lynch] kept pitching,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Came in and was asking the right questions, saying the right things, taking ownership — and then just tried to keep us in the game. Unfortunately, six is a big number to get back. But give this offense enough time, and they’re going to fight their way back.” The reason Lynch described his outing as “weird” was because he threw 81 pitches and felt like only two of them stung. Those two pitches, though, led to five of the six runs the lefty allowed.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown saw things he liked from Lynch.

I think there’s every chance in the world that I’m seeing what I want to see, but I will take a guy throwing strikes and getting swings and misses all day over the alternative. Not to open an old wound, but Kris Bubic couldn’t throw strikes and didn’t get a single whiff on Sunday. Jackson Kowar didn’t walk many, but he wasn’t fooling anyone with 11 hits allowed in 3.1 innings. And Brady Singer also threw strikes, but only got whiffs on his slider while he was hit around as well. I will absolutely take the guy making hitters look silly and making the occasional mistake than any of that. I feel like the mistakes can be worked out (whether they will is another story), but the periods of dominance are much harder to teach a pitcher.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains agrees.

When the pitches were working, meaning when the change and slider were coming in low, that 94 mph fastball most definitely did “explode” when Lynch was working up in the zone. His sequencing was generally good to change the eye level of the batters. He just couldn’t close out those two innings in a way that would limit the damage.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter seems optimistic about Brady Singer’s move to the bullpen.

Wednesday’s game against St. Louis will be made up on May 2.

Former Royals pitcher Scott Blewett signs with the White Sox.

Experts point to the Atlanta Braves’ stadium as a template for downtown stadium development in Kansas City.

The Dodgers pull Clayton Kershaw after 7 perfect innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes yard three times against the Yankees.

The Reds call up top pitching prospect Nick Lodolo.

Why the new labor deal hasn’t stopped teams from tanking.

Inside the mind of Juan Soto.

The Red Sox are very far apart in long-term contract talks with Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

The Phillies may have a lousy defense.

MLB extends Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave.

