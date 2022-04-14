Old friend alert: Where you can find former Royals in 2022

Zack Greinke has returned to his roots, coming back to the Royals, the team that drafted him. But where are other former Royals around the league?

Here’s a compilation of players that once played in the Royals organization either as big leaguers or minor leaguers, that are on MLB-affiliated rosters to begin the year. These rosters are as of today, and are subject to change. There may be some players that are in an organization but not yet assigned to a roster.

Former Royals hitters Player Team Level Player Team Level Hanser Alberto Dodgers MLB Abraham Almonte Brewers Minors Jorge Bonifacio Phillies Minors D.J. Burt White Sox Minors Lorenzo Cain Brewers MLB Franchy Cordero Red Sox Minors Nick Dini Mets Minors Alcides Escobar Nationals MLB Xavier Fernández White Sox Minors Lucius Fox Nationals MLB Maikel Franco Nationals MLB Michael Gigliotti Giants Minors Ryan Goins Braves Minors Juan Graterol Diamondbacks Minors Kelvin Gutierrez Orioles MLB Jeison Guzmán Diamondbacks Minors Billy Hamilton Mariners Minors Elier Hernandez Rangers Minors Eric Hosmer Padres MLB Khalil Lee Mets Minors Jack López Tigers Minors Martín Maldonado Astros MLB Rudy Martin Nationals Minors Erick Mejia Mariners Minors Kevin Merrell Twins Minors Mike Moustakas Reds MLB Wil Myers Padres MLB Chris Owings Orioles MLB Blake Perkins Yankees Minors Brett Phillips Rays MLB Matt Reynolds Mets Minors Esteury Ruiz Padres Minors Frank Schwindel Cubs MLB Jorge Soler Marlins MLB Meibrys Viloria Rangers Minors