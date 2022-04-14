Old friend alert: Where you can find former Royals in 2022

Zack Greinke has returned to his roots, coming back to the Royals, the team that drafted him. But where are other former Royals around the league?
Here’s a compilation of players that once played in the Royals organization either as big leaguers or minor leaguers, that are on MLB-affiliated rosters to begin the year. These rosters are as of today, and are subject to change. There may be some players that are in an organization but not yet assigned to a roster.
Former Royals hitters
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Hanser Alberto
|Dodgers
|MLB
|Abraham Almonte
|Brewers
|Minors
|Jorge Bonifacio
|Phillies
|Minors
|D.J. Burt
|White Sox
|Minors
|Lorenzo Cain
|Brewers
|MLB
|Franchy Cordero
|Red Sox
|Minors
|Nick Dini
|Mets
|Minors
|Alcides Escobar
|Nationals
|MLB
|Xavier Fernández
|White Sox
|Minors
|Lucius Fox
|Nationals
|MLB
|Maikel Franco
|Nationals
|MLB
|Michael Gigliotti
|Giants
|Minors
|Ryan Goins
|Braves
|Minors
|Juan Graterol
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
|Kelvin Gutierrez
|Orioles
|MLB
|Jeison Guzmán
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
|Billy Hamilton
|Mariners
|Minors
|Elier Hernandez
|Rangers
|Minors
|Eric Hosmer
|Padres
|MLB
|Khalil Lee
|Mets
|Minors
|Jack López
|Tigers
|Minors
|Martín Maldonado
|Astros
|MLB
|Rudy Martin
|Nationals
|Minors
|Erick Mejia
|Mariners
|Minors
|Kevin Merrell
|Twins
|Minors
|Mike Moustakas
|Reds
|MLB
|Wil Myers
|Padres
|MLB
|Chris Owings
|Orioles
|MLB
|Blake Perkins
|Yankees
|Minors
|Brett Phillips
|Rays
|MLB
|Matt Reynolds
|Mets
|Minors
|Esteury Ruiz
|Padres
|Minors
|Frank Schwindel
|Cubs
|MLB
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|MLB
|Meibrys Viloria
|Rangers
|Minors
Former Royals pitchers
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|MLB
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|MLB
|Brad Boxberger
|Brewers
|MLB
|Brad Brach
|Braves
|Minors
|Bryan Brickhouse
|Giants
|Minors
|Aaron Brooks
|Cardinals
|MLB
|Jesse Chavez
|Cubs
|MLB
|Johnny Cueto
|White Sox
|Minors
|Garrett Davila
|White Sox
|Minors
|Jake Diekman
|Red Sox
|MLB
|Danny Duffy
|Dodgers
|MLB (IL)
|Chris Ellis
|Orioles
|Minors
|Heath Fillmyer
|Padres
|Minors
|Brandon Finnegan
|White Sox
|Minors
|Robert Garcia
|Marlins
|Minors
|Sam Gaviglio
|Dodgers
|Minors
|Grant Gavin
|Padres
|Minors
|Ashton Godeau
|Rockies
|MLB
|Kelvin Gonzalez
|Rangers
|Minors
|Justin Grimm
|Athletics
|MLB
|Matt Harvey
|Orioles
|Minors
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|MLB
|Arnaldo Hernandez
|Brewers
|Minors
|Tim Hill
|Padres
|MLB
|Greg Holland
|Rangers
|MLB
|Nick Howard
|Reds
|Minors
|Jakob Junis
|Giants
|Minors
|Ian Kennedy
|Diamondbacks
|MLB
|Ben Lively
|Reds
|Minors
|Jorge López
|Orioles
|MLB
|Elvis Luciano
|Blue Jays
|Minors
|Andres Machado
|Nationals
|MLB
|Sean Manaea
|Padres
|MLB
|Michael Mariot
|Phillies
|Minors
|Yunior Marte
|Giants
|Minors
|David McKay
|Yankees
|Minors
|Kevin McCarthy
|Cubs
|Minors
|Alec Mills
|Cubs
|MLB (IL)
|Josh Mitchell
|Twins
|Minors
|Mike Minor
|Reds
|MLB (IL)
|Mike Montgomery
|Mets
|Minors
|Jake Newberry
|Phillies
|Minors
|Jake Odorizzi
|Astros
|MLB
|Spencer Patton
|Rangers
|MLB
|Wily Peralta
|Tigers
|Minors
|Julio Pinto
|Reds
|Minors
|A.J. Puckett
|Braves
|Minors
|Cody Reed
|Rays
|Minors
|Sam Selman
|Athletics
|Minors
|Braden Shipley
|Mariners
|Minors
|Will Smith
|Braves
|MLB
|Eric Stout
|Cubs
|Minors
|Matt Strahm
|Red Sox
|MLB
|Nolan Watson
|Padres
|Minors
|Kyle Zimmer
|Reds
|Minors
