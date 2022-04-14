 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Old friend alert: Where you can find former Royals in 2022

Hello, old friend.

By Max Rieper
Washington Nationals Photo Day
Alcides Escobar #3 of the Washington Nationals poses for a photo during the Washington Nationals Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Zack Greinke has returned to his roots, coming back to the Royals, the team that drafted him. But where are other former Royals around the league?

Here’s a compilation of players that once played in the Royals organization either as big leaguers or minor leaguers, that are on MLB-affiliated rosters to begin the year. These rosters are as of today, and are subject to change. There may be some players that are in an organization but not yet assigned to a roster.

Former Royals hitters

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Hanser Alberto Dodgers MLB
Abraham Almonte Brewers Minors
Jorge Bonifacio Phillies Minors
D.J. Burt White Sox Minors
Lorenzo Cain Brewers MLB
Franchy Cordero Red Sox Minors
Nick Dini Mets Minors
Alcides Escobar Nationals MLB
Xavier Fernández White Sox Minors
Lucius Fox Nationals MLB
Maikel Franco Nationals MLB
Michael Gigliotti Giants Minors
Ryan Goins Braves Minors
Juan Graterol Diamondbacks Minors
Kelvin Gutierrez Orioles MLB
Jeison Guzmán Diamondbacks Minors
Billy Hamilton Mariners Minors
Elier Hernandez Rangers Minors
Eric Hosmer Padres MLB
Khalil Lee Mets Minors
Jack López Tigers Minors
Martín Maldonado Astros MLB
Rudy Martin Nationals Minors
Erick Mejia Mariners Minors
Kevin Merrell Twins Minors
Mike Moustakas Reds MLB
Wil Myers Padres MLB
Chris Owings Orioles MLB
Blake Perkins Yankees Minors
Brett Phillips Rays MLB
Matt Reynolds Mets Minors
Esteury Ruiz Padres Minors
Frank Schwindel Cubs MLB
Jorge Soler Marlins MLB
Meibrys Viloria Rangers Minors

Former Royals pitchers

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Jason Adam Rays MLB
Anthony Bender Marlins MLB
Brad Boxberger Brewers MLB
Brad Brach Braves Minors
Bryan Brickhouse Giants Minors
Aaron Brooks Cardinals MLB
Jesse Chavez Cubs MLB
Johnny Cueto White Sox Minors
Garrett Davila White Sox Minors
Jake Diekman Red Sox MLB
Danny Duffy Dodgers MLB (IL)
Chris Ellis Orioles Minors
Heath Fillmyer Padres Minors
Brandon Finnegan White Sox Minors
Robert Garcia Marlins Minors
Sam Gaviglio Dodgers Minors
Grant Gavin Padres Minors
Ashton Godeau Rockies MLB
Kelvin Gonzalez Rangers Minors
Justin Grimm Athletics MLB
Matt Harvey Orioles Minors
Liam Hendriks White Sox MLB
Arnaldo Hernandez Brewers Minors
Tim Hill Padres MLB
Greg Holland Rangers MLB
Nick Howard Reds Minors
Jakob Junis Giants Minors
Ian Kennedy Diamondbacks MLB
Ben Lively Reds Minors
Jorge López Orioles MLB
Elvis Luciano Blue Jays Minors
Andres Machado Nationals MLB
Sean Manaea Padres MLB
Michael Mariot Phillies Minors
Yunior Marte Giants Minors
David McKay Yankees Minors
Kevin McCarthy Cubs Minors
Alec Mills Cubs MLB (IL)
Josh Mitchell Twins Minors
Mike Minor Reds MLB (IL)
Mike Montgomery Mets Minors
Jake Newberry Phillies Minors
Jake Odorizzi Astros MLB
Spencer Patton Rangers MLB
Wily Peralta Tigers Minors
Julio Pinto Reds Minors
A.J. Puckett Braves Minors
Cody Reed Rays Minors
Sam Selman Athletics Minors
Braden Shipley Mariners Minors
Will Smith Braves MLB
Eric Stout Cubs Minors
Matt Strahm Red Sox MLB
Nolan Watson Padres Minors
Kyle Zimmer Reds Minors

