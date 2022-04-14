Game VI: Royals v. Tigers

The Royals are back in Kansas City after a grueling one-game road trip in far-away-land St. Louis and looking to end an early three-game losing streak. During the skid, the Royals gave up 33 runs after giving up just one run across its first two games.

In fact, the Guardians currently sit at the top of the league in runs scored after six games, thanks to last Sunday’s 17 run performance that represents just short of 40% of Cleveland’s total for the season. Needless to say, it was a rough few days for the 2018 draft class, but the Royals are back home with the top of the rotation looking to right the ship.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound for the second start of the season against a Detroit Tigers team who he has faced more than every team in the league outside of Cleveland and Colorado. And for his career, he has mostly dominated the Tigers, posting a 2.94 ERA across 165+ innings of work.

He’ll face former #1 overall pick Casey Mize, who was five years old when Greinke was drafted back in 2022. Mize put together a nice 2021 season, posting a 3.71 ERA across 30 starts, but his 4.71 FIP and 4.89 xERA suggest it may have been a bit of a mirage. He struggled a bit in his first start of the season, giving up four runs and seven hits across five innings of work.

The Royals lineup looks mostly the same, with Hunter Dozier back in the lineup after getting Tuesday off.

Here are your lineups for this evening’s game:

Zack Greinke will be on the mound to open the homestand tonight vs. the Tigers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/UfuSFFmBN4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 14, 2022