Royals Rumblings - News for April 18, 2022

Kris Bubic was glad to snap the five-game losing streak on Saturday.

“Probably not the greatest recipe for success, but found a way to essentially get through it,” Bubic said. “The bullpen was huge, picking us up there. Snider coming and just leaving those runners where they were was huge. “Defense was unbelievable, bailed me out a couple times. I guess it’s an improvement from last week, but at the same time it’s not something that is probably the most sustainable. But a win is a win. I’m just glad we were able to do that.”

Anne Rogers writes about the adjustments Hunter Dozier has made.

Dozier is used to playing in the field, so the idle time as a designated hitter is still something he’s working through. “It’s something I haven’t done a ton,” Dozier said. “I’m a guy who probably takes too many swings. So, I have to watch how many swings I take between innings. That’s probably the biggest challenge. Being the DH, sometimes I feel more tired than when I am out in the field. That’s because I’m swinging so much and I’m trying to limit that.”

Lynn Worthy talks to Dozier about his strong start to the season.

When asked about his good start this season in relation to last year, Dozier replied, “It’s always good to get off to a good start. It just brings a little more confidence to me. Saying, okay, the things I worked on, the things I did in spring training, I’m heading in the right direction. I just need to continue to do what I’m doing and keep making little adjustments.” So far, Dozier has gotten out of the gates looking like one of the best hitters in the club’s lineup, albeit just eight games into the year (he has played in seven).

He also writes that Carlos Santana has hit into some hard luck.

When a reporter asked Santana about whether he’d run into some bad luck early this season, Santana hesitated to use that phrase, initially. “I think so,” he ultimately replied. “You can see the last couple games, especially tonight. I’m getting good contact, especially the last at-bat. The last seven games, this is what I’ve been trying to do. I don’t want to say it, but I think it’s bad luck.” MLB Statcast data seems to agree, at least at this early juncture of the season.

David Laurila at Fangraphs talks to Nick Loftin about....golf.

What works for Loftin in the batter’s box is a contact-oriented gap-to-gap approach. He’s not without pop — he went yard 10 times a year ago — but that’s far from his objective. Unlike a lot of hitters, he’s not looking to hit the ball 400 feet. Loftin’s M.O. on the diamond is much the same on the links. “I’ve kind of gone away from that ego thing in golf,” explained Loftin. “I used to be like that when I was first starting out, but I’ve begun using a 5-wood a lot, and I’ll take irons off the tee. That’s kind of where my game has gone lately.”

Sunday’s game will be made up in a doubleheader on July 11.

Preston Farr at Kings of Kauffman writes that Andrew Benintendi is hitting like himself again.

The Giants sign former Royals minor leaguer Daniel Tillo.

Reds pitcher Hunter Greene throws the most 100 mphs fastballs in a game.

After throwing a perfect game his last time out, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki pitches eight more perfect innings before being pulled.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. pitches an “immaculate inning” against the Orioles.

An MRI shows no structural damage to Byron Buxton’s knee.

The Red Sox will have multiple unvaccinated players unable to make their trip to Toronto.

Why baseball should ban four-man outfields.

Before he signed Jackie Robinson, Branch Rickey looked to Latin America to break the color line.

Blue Jays broadcaster and former Royals catcher Buck Martinez will step away from broadcasting after a cancer diagnosis.

Former All-Star pitcher Joe Horlen dies at the age of 84.

Is there a better way to value NFL draft picks?

A Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater wins Game 1 for the Celtics over the Nets in round one of the playoffs.

Artificial intelligence is mastering language - should we trust what it says?

Why do people stay in cults?

A day in the life of a vending machine.

Your song of the day is Tom Petty with You Don’t Know How It Feels.