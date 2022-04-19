Game 9 Thread: Twins vs. Royals

I’ve been to two Royals away games: one at Cleveland and one in Minnesota. In Cleveland, it was during player’s weekend (with those awful nickname jerseys) and Eric Skoglund and friends pitched the Royals into a double-digit hole in, like, the first inning. I gave a double play a standing ovation. The Cleveland fans were amused and sympathetic.

As for the Royals game I saw in Minnesota, well, the Royals lost. Then, as we were going back to our vehicle, some Twins fans who were going in the same direction apologized for their team beating ours. It was the most Minnesota thing to ever happen.

Anyway, Minnesota. Twins! The Twins are here! They have traditionally had a pretty good contingent of fans who follow them down here, but it’s cold and rainy so there probably won’t be many people around rooting for either team tonight. So be it.

We’ve also got our first major lineup change! Nicky Lopez is hitting second, with Bobby Witt Jr. hitting third (Andrew Benintendi drops further in the lineup). Hopefully that will jolt the offense.

