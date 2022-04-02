Weekend Rumblings - News for April 2, 2022

Anne Rogers writes that Josh Staumont finally feels like himself again after recovering from COVID-19.

“There were so many gray areas and holes that it was really hard to address the issues,” Staumont said. “And I don’t think even today we can go back and know why I didn’t feel normal. Maybe 15 years down the line, we’ll see the effects of being sick. But I have no answers now. But we don’t have to worry about that now. I got through the season, got to the offseason, reset. “I think every day I get farther away, it’s better and better and better.”

David Lesky at Inside the Royals unleashes his unpopular Royals opinions.

So I ask the same question with Keller that I asked with Dozier. Do we believe the 81 innings to start 2021 where he struggled so terribly? Or do we believe the 413 other innings in his career where he’s been anywhere from above average to good? I have my questions about Keller, without a doubt. He’s never pitched a full season as a starter. In both 2019 and 2021, he was shut down early with arm issues. In 2018, he started as a reliever and 2020 was short anyway. I also have my doubts about the strikeout rate from those last nine starts sticking, though his slider can be particularly nasty. I don’t think he’s a player you pay big bucks to, but for a reasonable rate, the Royals should probably feel pretty confident they’re going to get 140-160 innings from him with solid results. I’d be against an extension, but I think Keller is absolutely fine.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report gives his thoughts on what the lineup should look like.

Lucas Murphy at Inside the Royals thinks Kris Bubic will surprise people.

Matthew Leach at MLB.com lists Bobby Witt Jr. as a leading contender for Rookie of the Year.

The White Sox trade reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Why the Yankees didn’t sign Carlos Correa.

The Blue Jays extend manager Charlie Montoyo.

Extension talks between the Guardians and Jose Ramirez have “bogged down, if not ended.”

MLB umpires will have a mic this year to explain replay rulings.

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is still hurt by his firing.

Joe Posnanski tries to explain TV blackouts and why MLB can’t do much about them.

Bob Uecker will call his 52nd season of baseball this year.

Which players are on the “fun and good team”?

A former minor leaguer ran an illegal sports betting operation.

The United States is grouped with England as World Cup draws are announced.

The U.S. House of Representatives votes to decriminalize marijuana.

Will Smith resigns from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

The best and worst accents from 21st century movies.

Your song of the day is Iggy & The Stooges with Search And Destroy.