Royals cut down roster to 34 players

The Royals today announced they have assigned 11 players to minor league camp - pitchers Colten Brewer, Jose Cuas, Brad Peacock and Arodys Vizcaino; infielders Gabriel Cancel, Iván Castillo, Clay Dungan and Vinnie Pasquantino; and outfielders Dairon Blanco, Brewer Hicken and JaCoby Jones. That leaves them with 34 players left in camp.

Brewer, Peacock, and Vizcaino were all Major League vets that seemed to have a decent chance at making the bullpen, but it looks like the Royals will go with younger arms. Teams will begin the season with expanded 28-man rosters until May 1, and some teams may carry up to 16 pitchers to start the year. There are 19 pitchers left in camp with the Royals:

Scott Barlow, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Zack Greinke, Jonathan Heasley, Carlos Hernández, Brad Keller, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Joel Payamps, Brady Singer, Collin Snider, Gabe Speier, Josh Staumont, Domingo Tapia, and Angel Zerpa.

Greinke, Keller, and Singer are likely locks to make the rotation, which could be a five-man or six-man rotation to start the year. Barlow, Brentz, Garrett, and Staumont are locks for the bullpen. Dylan Coleman got a late start to spring training, which could mean he is held back until he gets more innings. Zerpa is scheduled to pitch Sunday’s game against the Mariners, but he could be a candidate as a long reliever. Jonathan Heasley seemed to hint that perhaps he had made the team after his outing on Friday.

I’m not saying Jonathan Heasley knows something, but that smile at the end of his response to @JoshVernier610 ... I’m just saying pic.twitter.com/ViHDajnpzS — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) April 2, 2022

There are 15 position players left in big league camp:

Catchers (2): Cam Gallagher and Salvador Perez

Infielders (5): Nicky Lopez, Adalberto Mondesi, Emmanuel Rivera, Carlos Santana, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (8): Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Nathan Eaton, Kyle Isbel, Whit Merrifield, Ryan O’Hearn, Edward Olivares, Michael. A Taylor

Eaton, Isbel, O’Hearn, Olivares, and Rivera all still have an option year left.