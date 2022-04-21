Royals call up Ronald Bolaños, send down Kyle Isbel

The Royals have recalled pitcher Ronald Bolaños from Triple-A Omaha and demoted outfielder Kyle Isbel. Bolaños made three starts for the Storm Chasers and struck out 14 in 13 1⁄ 3 innings with just two walks and a 3.38 ERA. He pitched in three games in relief for the Royals last year and has a 5.75 ERA in 29 2⁄ 3 innings in the big leagues with the Royals and Padres.

Isbel played in just two games with the Royals, coming into the game late both times and getting just one plate appearance. The 25-year old has shown promise with a patient eye and good gap power, but was unable to break the outfield lineup with Andrew Benintendi in left, Michael A. Taylor in center, and Whit Merrifield in right. With their positional versatility, the Royals could have moved Merrifield back to second base to get Isbel more at-bats and sit Nicky Lopez against lefties or even move him to short to spell Adalberto Mondesi on occasion, but manager Mike Matheny has opted to go with starters for much of the season.

Isbel played in 28 games for the Royals last year, hitting .276/.337/.434 with a home run in 83 plate appearances. He hit .269/.357/.444 in 105 games for Omaha last year. The Royals currently have 16 pitchers and 12 position players, and will need to reduce their roster to 26 by May 1.