Royals vs. Twins Thursday game thread

The Royals look to sweep the Twins and extend their three-game win streak with Zack Greinke on the mound. Mike Matheny has shaken up the lineup a bit with Nicky Lopez in the leadoff spot.

Byron Buxton is back in the lineup for the Twins.

Buxton is back for the series finale.

It’s School Day, so expect lots of screaming from the stands!

Game time is 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.