Royals vs. Mariners Saturday game thread

It has been 11 days since the Royals scored more than four runs in a game, and they have managed just four total runs in their last three games. They’ll look to get the offense in gear against rookie Matt Brash, who has pitched well with a 3.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts in his first two big league starts.

Whit Merrifield moves to centerfield today with Ryan O’Hearn getting a start at DH.

Kris Bubic goes on the hill for the Royals tonight after giving up just one run but walking six batters against Detroit in 4 1⁄ 3 innings his last time out. He’ll look to get his 10.80 season ERA back to three digits.

Game time is 8:10 CT, televised on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.