Royals vs. Mariners Sunday game thread

The Royals are still winless on the road this year and will look to avoid the sweep in the Sunday finale against the Mariners. Carlos Hernandez takes to the mound with Edward Olivaers getting his first start in left field today. Salvy is back in the lineup after getting hit in the hand last night, although he will start at DH.

Carlos Hernández takes the mound for the series finale in Seattle.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/gQMefhLsaj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 24, 2022

The Mariners counter with 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Game time is at 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.