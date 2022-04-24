 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Mariners Sunday game thread

The Royals look to avoid the sweep.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Royals are still winless on the road this year and will look to avoid the sweep in the Sunday finale against the Mariners. Carlos Hernandez takes to the mound with Edward Olivaers getting his first start in left field today. Salvy is back in the lineup after getting hit in the hand last night, although he will start at DH.

The Mariners counter with 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Game time is at 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

