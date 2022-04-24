Royals acquire pitcher Matt Peacock

The Royals announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. To make room on the roster they have designated pitcher Domingo Tapia for assignment. Matt Peacock is not to be confused with pitcher Brad Peacock, who already pitches for Omaha.

Peacock was a 23rd-round pick by the Diamondbacks out of the University of South Alabama. In parts of two seasons with Arizona he has pitched in 89 innings with a 4.96 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts-per-nine innings. He has made eight starts with 29 relief appearances. He pitched in two games for Arizona this season before they designated him for assignment on Thursday.

The 28-year old is a sinker/slider pitcher who relies on high groundball rate of 59.1 percent in his big league action. He doesn’t miss many bats, and he ranks in the bottom 10 percentile in spin rate. He does have options remaining and can serve as some depth to give the Royals some innings as a long reliever.

Domingo Tapia had a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with the Royals last year after they purchased him from the Seattle Mariners mid-season. He had a 3.60 ERA in five innings with Triple-A Omaha this season with three walks and two strikeouts.