Royals Rumblings - News for April 25, 2022

Edward Olivares had a big pinch-hit on Saturday.

“Tough spot,” Matheny said. “(He’d had) very limited at-bats this season. To come into that big position and come through with a big double and give us [a lead]. We fight back like that and get the lead even, knowing how well our bullpen is throwing it. We feel really good about where we are. But it was a big at-bat by Ollie.”

X-rays were negative for Salvador Perez after he was hit by a pitch in the wrist on Saturday, and he played Sunday.

“He does have a very high pain tolerance, almost thrives on playing through things many people wouldn’t.”

Jake Brentz had trouble finding the strike zone that night.

“I just didn’t have it tonight,” Brentz said. “It’s unacceptable to go out there and put my team in a hole like that. … I’ll be better and everybody’s just done a great job this year and been pretty dominant.

Mike Matheny feels the frustration after an extra inning loss on Sunday, writes Jordan Foote.

“We let a couple off the hook, but they let us off the hook a couple of times too,” Matheny said. “We’ve just got to figure out how we can get that big hit, how we can grind through some at-bats to get those runners in scoring position. For the most part, we did a lot of things right, too. We just couldn’t get the big one when we needed it late.”

Matheny after the #Royals' extra-inning loss: "(Royals) kept competing, and if you keep competing like that the hits are going to come, the big innings are going to come and we're going to have a good streak. It's just frustrating when you have a couple like this slip away." pic.twitter.com/HzCc5O39M7 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 25, 2022

Lynn Worthy gets details on the Matt Peacock trade.

“It’s a player we’ve been tracking,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “You put guys in different categories and he fit that long-man profile. Somebody with the sink and the changeup that he’s got that’s reliable, a strike-thrower and just a good guy to put in the middle of a game.” By working out the trade with the Diamondbacks, the Royals kept Peacock from reaching waivers and potentially getting claimed by another club.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report wants the Royals to show him they are serious about winning.

Miguel Cabrera becomes the first Venezuelan-born player to reach 3,000 hits in MLB.

Byron Buxton hits the longest walk-off home run on record.

Kyle Schwarber gets tossed after erupting on a call by Angel Hernandez.

Rays pitchers combined for a no-hitter for nine innings, but lose the no-no in extras.

The Reds snap their 11-game losing streak with the first win for rookie Nick Lodolo.

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto had shoulder surgery and is out the entire season.

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Orioles pitcher John Means needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

The Yankees increase security after fans throw debris at Guardians outfielders.

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki - who hasn’t allowed a baserunner in 17 innings this year - allowed a hit to the first batter he faced Sunday.

Rays minor leaguer Tyler Zombro pitches for the first time since having brain surgery.

Who will be the next hitter to get to 3,000 hits?

A look at the struggles of rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Some coaches are leaving college football due to burnout.

Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft.

For electric vehicles to take over they need a better battery.

The Wachowski sisters are auctioning props from movies like The Matrix to raise money for trans youth.

Michigan residents aren’t sure about a major project to build a spaceport there.

Is the Netflix series Russian Doll just repeating itself?

Your song of the day is GIVERS with Up Up Up.