Adalberto Mondesi expected to land on the Injured List

Adalberto Mondesi is expected to be placed on the Injured List after an MRI found structural damage to his knee, according to several reports. The Royals will announce a roster move tomorrow, but outfielder Kyle Isbel traveled with the team to Chicago as part of the taxi squad.

Mondesi appeared to tweak his knee while on the bases on Tuesday evening.

A look at where #Royals Adalberto Mondesi might have hurt himself. There were three separate plays that looked awkward and here are two of them pic.twitter.com/j9fIeDlrQI — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 27, 2022

Mondesi was struggling this season, hitting just .140/.204/.140 with no extra base hits in 54 plate appearances and a 37 percent strikeout rate. He played in just 35 games last year due to injuries to his left and right oblique, as well as a hamstring injury. He has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career, having never played more than 102 games in a season.

Last fall, Dayton Moore said the team could not count on Mondesi as an everyday player due to his injuries, telling Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports “we’re going to expect him to be healthy, we’re going to be positive about that, but he’s proven he hasn’t been able to do that.” Moore would later walk back those statements, and the team adjusted their plan to use Mondesi in a utility role, instead having him start every game at shortstop this season until today’s day game.

With Mondesi out, Nicky Lopez will likely move to shortstop with Whit Merrifield back at his natural second base, and Edward Olivares could see more time in right field, possibly with Kyle Isbel.