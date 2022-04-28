Royals Rumblings - News for April 28, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes that Adalberto Mondesi is likely bound for the Injured List.

“Obviously, Mondi is really upset and disappointed and sad,” Moore said in the visiting manager’s office at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He’s hurting. He’s hurting because he wants to play. We’re hurting for him and with him. So we’re just trying to process it.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountain reacts to the latest Mondesi injury.

While it’s all incredibly discouraging to see him once again leave the field with an injury, I am in no way going to be critical of Mondesi because of this. Put yourself in his position. You’re an athlete in the prime of your career and it’s just not happening for you. God, that has to be so taxing. You make a move for second or you jump back toward first and you feel something…just go. When Mondesi walked off the field, you could sense the dejection. The game can be so cruel, so brutal.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown questions how the Royals handled him.

Now, I think the Royals are complicit here. They talked last year and all off-season about how they need to manage his workload and get him days off and all that. And here he was in the team’s 15th game playing his 15th game. I’m all for keeping him out there, but he wasn’t exactly playing well and the team has both the depth and the versatility to give him the days he needs. Would a day off on Sunday have changed anything? I don’t know. Would sitting him on a cold night where injuries were more likely have changed anything? That much I can say yes, though it might have just delayed it.

The Royals battled back Wednesday afternoon but ultimately fell short.

“We did a good job of kind of making adjustments as the game went on,” Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield said. “After we saw him a couple times, we did a better job of getting pitches in the zone and doing something with them, getting on base and executing when we got on base. We did enough to come back and tie it. Unfortunately, today didn’t go our way.”

Collin Snider wasn’t too fazed giving up a bloop hit to Danny Mendick and a single to Tim Anderson to give up the lead.

“It didn’t really speed up on me at all,” Snider said. “I felt like I was still in control. I saw the exit velocity on the board and the first one was like 76 mph. I’m kind of accustomed to that with the type of pitcher I am. Same thing with Anderson, I got in, he sent it the other way. That’s going to happen. “Soft contact is soft contact, in my book. It’s kind of one of those, ‘Live with it and move onto the next day.’”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that Daniel Lynch and Brady Singer are showing signs of progress.

Former Royals outfielder Jon Jay retires.

Benches clear after a hit batter in the Cardinals/Mets game.

Everyone hates MLB’s baseballs for different reasons.

Giancarlo Stanton becomes the seventh-fastest hitter to 350 home runs.

A new pitch called the “sweeper” is gaining traction among pitchers.

Carlos Correa is open to a long-term extension with the Twins.

ESPN has some hot takes on the early season so far.

Cody Bellinger is on the rebound.

High school pitcher Dylan Lesko, one of the top draft prospects, has Tommy John surgery.

Former first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker is expected to join an independent league team.

A Kansas college baseball team is accused of poisoning the opposing water cooler with paint thinner.

The teams that could make a trade in the first round of the NFL draft tonight.

New NIL rules have opened up the free market in college football.

Can meat be grown in space?

Tourists seek out dark skies to stargaze.

The 50 best rom-coms.

Your song of the day is The Fratellis with Flathead.