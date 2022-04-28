Royals Review Radio: The Adalberto Mondesi is hurt again episode

This week Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, Jeremy Greco, and Cullen Jekel discuss the latest injury from Adalberto Mondesi and what his future may entail with the Royals. They also dissect the offense and the emergence of Daniel Lynch in the rotation.

Cullen Jekel: It’s time for the Royals to re-evaluate how to acquire pitching

Jeremy Greco: Where are the transactional Royals?

Matthew LaMar: Bad hitters, bad offense. It’s not hard.

The Royals City Connect uniforms.

