Royals option Brady Singer to Omaha

The Royals have optioned right-handed pitcher Brady Singer to Triple-A Omaha and have called up outfielder Kyle Isbel and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was also placed on the 10-day Injured List.

Singer was expected to be in the rotation after posting a 4.62 ERA with 192 strikeouts in 192 2⁄ 3 innings over 39 starts the past two seasons. But the former first-round pick was sent to the bullpen to begin the year, where he gave up four runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with six strikeouts. Singer had showed some amped-up velocity coming out of the pen, with some impressive flashes.

These Brady Singer's pitches are FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/QAwTKQyUnQ — 준 Jun (@Royals_Jun) April 27, 2022

But he has only thrown one change up all season, according to Statcast data and has not developed a third pitch that has limited his ceiling. A demotion to Omaha could give him more innings and a chance to work on his repertoire.

RHP Brady Singer will start in Triple-A Omaha and get stretched out there. Moore: “To keep him in the bullpen simply doesn’t make sense. He’s too talented, too much a part of our future.” #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 28, 2022

Mondesi injured his knee in Tuesday’s game in Chicago and was placed on the Injured List after an MRI showed structural damage. He was hitting just .140/.204/.140 with no extra base hits in 54 plate appearances and a 37 percent strikeout rate.

Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said Adalberto Mondesi has an ACL tear in his left knee. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 28, 2022

Isbel made the Opening Day roster but did not start in any games, and received just one plate appearance. He was hitting .250/.348/.500 in five gams with Omaha, and hit .269/.357/.444 with 15 home runs in 105 games for them last year. He appeared in 28 games for the Royals last year, hitting .276/.337/.434. With Mondesi on the shelf, he could get more opportunities now in right field, with Whit Merrifield moving back to second base and Nicky Lopez at shortstop. Isbel is in the starting lineup in right field for the Thursday series finale against Chicago.

Emmanuel Rivera .290/.389/.532 with three home runs in 17 games for Omaha this year. The former 19th round pick hit .256/.316/.333 with one home run in 29 games for the Royals last year.