Royals vs. Yankees Friday game thread

The Royals head home tonight to take on the Bronx Bombers, and tonight’s game will air exclusively on Apple TV+, not Bally Sports Kansas City. You do not need to be a subscriber, and there are no blackout restrictions. Here is how to watch baseball on Apple TV+.
To access “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+, fans will need to follow these steps:
Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,
OR
From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),
OR
Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.
Melanie Newman will do the play-by-play with former MLB outfielder Chris Young and Yahoo Sports writer Hannah Keyser as analysts with Brooke Fletcher as the on-field reporter.
It’s a battle of crafty lefties tonight! Kris Bubic will get the start for the Royals, and Edward Olivares gets a start in right.
Back at #TheK with Kris Bubic on the mound.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/6OafL2Gzxy— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 29, 2022
Nestor Cortes Jr. and his 90 mph fastball are on the hill for the Yankeees.
Cortes takes KC #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ck7VLTbKKV— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2022
There is some severe weather expected in the forecast tonight, so be safe out there! Game time is at 7:10 CT and you can listen to it live on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
