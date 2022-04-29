Royals vs. Yankees Friday game thread

The Royals head home tonight to take on the Bronx Bombers, and tonight’s game will air exclusively on Apple TV+, not Bally Sports Kansas City. You do not need to be a subscriber, and there are no blackout restrictions. Here is how to watch baseball on Apple TV+.

To access “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+, fans will need to follow these steps: Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there, OR From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available), OR Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

Melanie Newman will do the play-by-play with former MLB outfielder Chris Young and Yahoo Sports writer Hannah Keyser as analysts with Brooke Fletcher as the on-field reporter.

It’s a battle of crafty lefties tonight! Kris Bubic will get the start for the Royals, and Edward Olivares gets a start in right.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and his 90 mph fastball are on the hill for the Yankeees.

There is some severe weather expected in the forecast tonight, so be safe out there! Game time is at 7:10 CT and you can listen to it live on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.