iBlowout: Royals fall 12-2 in rain-shortened game on Apple TV+

The Yankees smashed four home runs as the Royals bullpen fell apart in a 12-2 rain-shortened blowout loss that was the nationally televised game for Apple TV+.

The combination of Kris Bubic against a right-handed power-hitting Yankees lineup in windy conditions seemed like it would be a disaster, and in the first inning it was. DJ LeMahieu launched a double on a fly ball to right, and Anthony Rizzo hit a fly ball that caught up in the wind and went over for a two-run home run, his league-leading ninth of the year. Giancarlo Stanton then hit a no-doubter under any conditions, a laser beam home run to make it 3-0.

But Bubic would settle down after that, giving the Royals a chance to make it a game. Salvy got a run back in the first with a deep fly ball against the shift in left field that the wind carried for an RBI double.

Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in the second, but was caught trying to steal third before the pitch. Mike Matheny argued he was pushed off the bag, and ended up getting ejected for the first time this season.

Across the parking lot … Mike Matheny has been ejected pic.twitter.com/4n2oEDCStt — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2022

The Royals would still get a run in the inning when Edward Olivares singled and advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored on a single from Michael A. Taylor to make it 3-2.

Bubic would end up giving the Royals five solid innings, allowing just four hits and three runs with no walks and three strikeouts. He retired 14 of his last 15 batters, not allowing a single runner to reach scoring position after the first inning.

Dylan Coleman came on, and was one out away from a scoreless seventh inning when he walked the #9 hitter, Kyle Higashioka, forcing Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. With the inning extended, DJ LeMahieu singled to drive home a run, and Aaron Judge gave the Yankees some distance with a three-run home run to right to make it 7-2.

Jake Brentz would continue his struggles, giving up a two-run home run to Gleyber Torres in the eighth, and the rout was on. The Yankees would end up with five runs in the inning (four earned), all on Brentz without recording an out, pushing his ERA to 23.63.

The rains came in the bottom of the eighth, and the game was called. The Yankees hit four home runs tonight - the Royals have hit five home runs at Kauffman Stadium all season. The offense managed just two runs and seven hits with no walks in five innings against crafty soft-tossing lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. No Royals hitter had more than one hit, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier both took an 0-for-4.

The Royals will host the Yankees again tomorrow night at 6:10 back on Ballys Sports Kansas City with Gerrit Cole taking on Carlos Hernández.