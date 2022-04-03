 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Mariners Sunday game thread

The last fake Battle of Grass Creek.

By Max Rieper
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It’s the last Sunday of fake baseball and we’re starting to see regular lineups and players getting in their last adjustments before the season begins.

Daniel Lynch takes the mound today - does this mean he’ll be in the rotation to start the year?

The Royals get Logan Gilbert again, who they faced last week.

Game time is at 3:05 CT from Surprise. No TV, but you can listen to the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

