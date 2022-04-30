Jake Brentz to the Injured List, Matt Peacock called up

The Royals have placed left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz on the 10-day Injured List with a left flexor strain and have called up right-hander Matt Peacock. Peacock was acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations last week.

Brentz has struggled all season, and gave up four hits with a hit batter, while failing to retire a hitter in last night’s game against the Yankees. He has retired just 16 hitters all season, while giving up 15 runs, with an ERA of 23.63. Walks have been an issue for him in his career, but he has given up 10 free passes in just 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Peacock is a 28-year old sinker/slider pitcher who relies on a high groundball rate. He has pitched in 89 MLB innings with a 4.96 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts-per-nine innings, while serving as both a starter and reliever.

The Royals will have to cut down their roster from 28 to 26 by May 2, and will have to reduce their pitching staff from 16 to 14. On May 29, they will have to get down to 13 pitchers.