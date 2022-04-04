Royals Rumblings - News for April 4, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals are switching gears on how they handle Adalbert Mondesi

“It has developed more into let’s be smart about it and be aware of it,” Picollo said. “If he plays eight days in a row, let’s be looking for a way. If the game is out of hand one way or another, maybe we get him off his feet for the remainder of the night. “But we’ve decided not to go ‘He’s going to play five and then he’s going sit one.’ We’re not going to do that. We just think he’s too valuable to be on the field. Hopefully, we can monitor his workload in different ways that if we’re sensing that it’s time to give him a day, we give him a day.”

Daniel Lynch made his final push for a spot on the roster.

“I try not to worry about that,” Lynch said of battling for a spot in the rotation. “I feel like I’ve done everything that I could. I feel like I’ve thrown the ball really well. I felt like I came in really prepared. I did everything I needed to do, and the rest is just not up to me. “Obviously, I really want that. But, like I said, it’s just not up to me.”

#Royals GM J.J Picollo said that MJ Melendez will catch 4 days/week in Triple-A and have two days at 3B or in the OF.



Nick Pratto will mostly play 1B but also get work in LF/RF. Vinnie Pasquantino will alternate between 1B and DH.



INF Clay Dungan is going to play some OF, too. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 3, 2022

Anne Rogers writes that Vinnie Pasquantino is headed to Omaha.

“We toyed around with putting Vinnie in Double-A just to start out the year, just for the defensive work, but Vinnie needs to be in Triple-A as a hitter,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “Eventually these guys are going to be on the same team anyway.”

She also writes that the Royals won’t officially announce Bobby Witt Jr. has made the team, but it’s clear he has impressed.

“He’s clearly been given opportunities,” Picollo said. “Playing third base with the regulars. There are some things we have to deal with with our roster that we’re trying to work out right now, just to make the right moves. … And then for the last three days — knock on wood — you don’t want somebody to get hurt. But that’s why you have to see this thing until the end. When you’re managing a roster like this, you just have to see it to the end.”

The Royals sent Angel Zerpa to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Alec Lewis covers many topics in his latest column, including a potential long-term deal for Nicky Lopez.

Lopez, on the other hand, is a first-timer in this space. Last year’s service time thrust him into a Super Two spot, meaning he was arbitration-eligible. The two sides were not able to come to an agreement ahead of the deadline: Lopez filed at $2.95 million, while the Royals filed at $2.55 million. Both sides could stand to benefit from a move that resembles what the Red Sox did with Benintendi a couple of years ago: buy out a couple of the arbitration seasons, at least. Lopez, who posted a 4.4 WAR in 2021, per FanGraphs, said he loves the Royals organization and fan base and has spoken about his hope to be with the club for the length of his career. For him, an extension could secure more guaranteed money.

Oakland trades pitcher Sean Manaea to the Padres.

The Angels designate outfielder Justin Upton for assignment.

The Mets send pitcher Miguel Castro to the Yankees for pitcher Joely Rodriguez.

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn will miss four weeks after knee surgery.

Pitcher Wade LeBlanc announces his retirement.

The Twins nearly signed Juan Soto as an amateur.

Who will be this year’s Giants and surprise baseball?

Wilmer Font retires the first 27 hitters of the game in Korea, but it is not a perfect game.

The University of Washington wins the inaugural Women’s College Club Baseball championship.

Coach K ended his career like no one else.

Tiger Woods will be a “game-time decision” on whether he plays in the Masters.

Is automation about to put truck drivers out of business?

Blockchains have a “bridge” problem, and hackers know it.

Morbius opens to poor reviews, but are people giving it a fair shot?

Your song of the dayis Velvet Underground with Rock and Roll.