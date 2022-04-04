Royals announce 2022 minor league rosters

The Royals announced their minor league rosters today, highlighted by a loaded Omaha roster that includes top prospects MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The roster does not include Bobby Witt Jr., who has not officially made the Royals’ roster, but has reportedly made the big league team.

#Royals GM J.J Picollo said that MJ Melendez will catch 4 days/week in Triple-A and have two days at 3B or in the OF.



Nick Pratto will mostly play 1B but also get work in LF/RF. Vinnie Pasquantino will alternate between 1B and DH.



INF Clay Dungan is going to play some OF, too. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 3, 2022

Northwest Arkansas will feature some top pitching prospects such as Asa Lacy and Alec Marsh, as well as intriguing arms like Drew Parrish, Anthony Veneziano, and Nate Webb. The Naturals will also have some offensive potential in their outfield with Seuly Matias, John Rave, Tucker Bradley, and former first-round pick Nick Loftin.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will features some catchers who can mash like Lucas Tresh, Saul Garza, and Kale Emshoff. Noah Murdock, Yohanse Morel, and Christian Chamberlain will be on the pitching staff as well as 2021 draft picks Tyson Guerrero, Caden Monke, Harrison Beethe, and Anthony Simonelli.

The Columbia Fireflies are headlined by five-tool outfield prospect Erick Peña. The lineup will also feature Kansas City product Carter Jensen at catcher, and top international signing infielder Wilmin Candelario.

The minor league seasons begin tomorrow. The players that were not assigned to rosters, such as 2021 draft picks Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna, will likely stay in Arizona for extended spring training and could be assigned to a roster later in the year.

Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A)

Manager: Scott Thorman

Catchers: Freddy Fermin, William Hancock, MJ Melendez

Infielders: Gabriel Cancel, Angelo Castellano, Iván Castillo, Clay Dungan, Jimmy Govern, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Pratto

Outfielders: Dairon Blanco, Brewer Hicklen, JaCoby Jones

Pitchers: Brandon Barker, Ronald Bolaños, Colten Brewer, Austin Cox, Jose Cuas, Josh Dye, Sam Freeman, Foster Griffin, Marcelo Martinez, Daniel Mengden, Andrés Nuñez, Brad Peacock, Jace Vinces, Arodys Vizcaíno

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A)

Manager: Chris Widger

Catchers: Tyler Cropley, Sebastian Rivero, Logan Porter

Infielders: Nate Eaton, Maikel Garcia, Robbie Glendinning, Ryan Grotjohn, Michael Massey, Jake Means, Gavin Stupienski

Outfielders: Tucker Bradley, Nick Loftin, Seuly Matias, John Rave

Pitchers: Dante Biasi, Holden Capps, Christian Cosby, Yefri del Rosario, Jonah Dipoto, Zach Haake, Asa Lacy, Alec Marsh, Drew Parrish, Zach Phillips, Andres Sotillet, Anthony Veneziano, Nate Webb, Zach Willeman, Stephen Woods Jr.

Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A)

Manager: Brooks Conrad

Catchers: Kale Emshoff, Saul Garza, Kyle Hayes, Luca Tresh

infielders: Herard Gonzalez, Morgan McCullough, Dillan Shrum, Tyler Tolbert, Cam Williams, Peyton Wilson

Outfielders: Parker Bates, Burle Dixon, Tyler Gentry, Diego Hernandez, Juan Carlos Negret

Pitchers: Adrian Alcantara, Harrison Beethe, Christian Chamberlain, Mitch Ellis, Tyson Guerrero, Kasey Kalich, Emilio Marquez, Caden Monke, Yohanse Morel, Noah Murdock, Charlie Neuweiler, Anderson Paulino, Walter Pennington, Ruben Ramirez, Anthony Simonelli, Patrick Smith

Columbia Fireflies (Low-A)

Manager: Tony Pena Jr.

Catchers: Felix Familia, Omar Hernandez, Carter Jensen

Infielders: Wilmin Candelario, Francis Grullon, Rubendy Jaquez, Edgar Martinez, Guillermo Quintana, Josh Rivera, Enrique Valdez

Outfielders: Jaswel De Los Santos, Darryl Collins, Erick Peña, River Town

Pitchers: Jack Aldrich, Wander Arias, Luinder Avila, Luis Barroso, Noah Cameron, Delvin Capellan, Eric Certantola, Shane Connolly, Heribert Garcia, Patrick Halligan, Isaiah Henry, Ben Hernandez, Rylan Kaufman, John McMillon, Samuel Valerio, Chase Wallace, Marlin Willis