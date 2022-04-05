Royals Rumblings - News for April 5, 2022

Despite getting roughed up, Brad Keller felt good about his final spring trainnig start.

“I felt really good,” Keller said. “I felt like my sinker was really good. Changeup was also pretty good, got a lot of swing and misses, threw it for strikes consistently. So I’m pretty happy with that. My slider felt sharp. I might sound like a madman saying that, but overall I felt pretty good.”

Anne Rogers has her Royals season preview.

“We’ve been talking about potential for years,” Whit Merrifield said. “We’ve got a lot of players that, if they can play up to their potential, we can do a lot of good things. We’ve had injuries and down years, which are going to happen, but we just got to do it. We got to go out and win. And we can, we just haven’t done it yet. I’m tired of talking about our potential, and I’m ready to win some games.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown has his Opening Day roster predictions.

I’m honestly not completely sold on Kowar making the team, but he’s looked better and has pitched in relief both in a big league regular season game and in spring training. I think he might be a guy they look at to get two or maybe three innings rather than four to five. And I’m not convinced he’ll start at all, though you just never know with how up in the air a lot of this is going to be. I wouldn’t be too surprised if most days starters aren’t known until after the game before given usage.

Joyce Smith at the Star reviews some of the interesting new food offerings at the K.

Marcus Meade at Royals Farm Report questions whether Michael A. Taylor or Kyle Isbel should start in center field.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals looks at who will be competing with Bobby Witt Jr. for Rookie of the Year.

MLB will hold a “Road To Opening Day” event at the University of Missouri-Kansas City today.

The Mets hire Omaha’s play-by-play man Jake Eisenberg to fill in on radio broadcasts.

Former Royals All-Star and two-time batting champ Tommy Davis dies at age 83.

Outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez makes the Mariners Opening Day roster.

The White Sox sign Johnny Cueto.

Tampa Bay trades outfielder Austin Meadows to Detrtoi.

Cleveland signs reliever Emmanuel Clase to a five-year, $20 million deal.

The Orioles trade relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Marlins.

Carlos Beltrán addresses the sign-stealing situation in Houston he was part of.

Joe Davis will be the new television voice for the World Series on FOX.

Albert Pujols will be in the Opening Day starting lineup for the 22nd time.

Which players are out of options for 2022?

Who are the potential fantasy baseball busts for each team?

What do cities lose when they lose pro sports?

