 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Final Spring Training Thread: Brewers vs. Royals

The season is almost here!

By Matthew LaMar
/ new
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) blows a large bubble while watching from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) blows a large bubble while watching from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready for some regular season baseball? You’re in luck, because, seemingly against all CBA-related odds, we’re here! It’s the last Spring Training game today. The Royals will play Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers today before riding off into the sunset and actually playing real life baseball at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals Lineup

Brewers Lineup

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...