Final Spring Training Thread: Brewers vs. Royals

Are you ready for some regular season baseball? You’re in luck, because, seemingly against all CBA-related odds, we’re here! It’s the last Spring Training game today. The Royals will play Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers today before riding off into the sunset and actually playing real life baseball at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals Lineup
Carlos Hernández heads to the mound for our final Spring Training game.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/82kElqNJgo— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 5, 2022
Brewers Lineup
The Crew's set to go for the last game in Arizona.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 5, 2022
