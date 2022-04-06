The 2022 predictions thread

It’s time for our annual predictions thread. We also asked fans to chime in with their predictions.

You can see how wrong we were last year. Let’s start with Royals predictions!

Royals predictions Predictions Best Royals position player Best Royals pitcher Royals' record Standings Predictions Best Royals position player Best Royals pitcher Royals' record Standings Alex Duvall Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 79-83 4th Jeremy Greco Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 81-81 3rd Cullen Jekel Bobby Witt Jr. Brad Keller 82-80 3rd Josh Keiser Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 80-82 3rd Matthew LaMar Salvador Perez Carlos Hernández 81-81 3rd Ryan Landreth Bobby Witt Jr. Carlos Hernández 77-85 4th David Lesky Andrew Benintendi Kris Bubic 79-83 4th Shaun Newkirk Salvador Perez Zack Greinke 74-88 4th Max Rieper Salvador Perez Daniel Lynch 75-87 5th Greg Walker Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 79-83 4th

Reader vote

Royals position player WAR leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 36.2%, Salvador Perez 21.6%, Adalberto Mondesi 18.1%, Whit Merrifield 11.8%, Nicky Lopez 4.9%, Andrew Benintendi 4.5%

Royals pitcher WAR leader: Zack Greinke 38.9%, Carlos Hernández 11.5%, Kris Bubic 10.4%, Brady Singer 10.4%, Daniel Lynch 9.7%, Scott Barlow 6.6%, Brad Keller 6.3%, Josh Staumont 3.1%

Royals wins:

More than 90: 3.8%

85-89: 19.4%

80-84: 46.7%

75-79: 24.6%

70-74: 5.5%

Less than 70: 0%

That may be enough to contend with an expanded playoffs! But who do we predict will make the post-season in the American League?

American League predictions Predictions AL East AL Central AL West AL Wildcard AL Wildcard AL Wildcard Predictions AL East AL Central AL West AL Wildcard AL Wildcard AL Wildcard Alex Duvall Yankees White Sox Mariners Red Sox Rays Angels Jeremy Greco Blue Jays Twins Astros Yankees White Sox Mariners Cullen Jekel Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Twins Red Sox Josh Keiser Blue Jays White Sox Astros Yankees Rays Angels Matthew LaMar Yankees Twins Mariners Red Sox Rays White Sox Ryan Landreth Rays White Sox Mariners Blue Jays Red Sox Astros David Lesky Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Mariners Yankees Shaun Newkirk Blue Jays White Sox Astros Red Sox Yankees Rays Max Rieper Rays White Sox Astros Blue Jays Twins Yankees Greg Walker Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Yankees Mariners

Reader vote

AL East: Blue Jays 53.7%, Rays 21.6%, Red Sox 13.9%, Yankees 9.8%, Orioles 1.0%

AL Central: White Sox 77.2%, Royals 11.1%, Twins 8.0%, Guardians 2.8%, Tigers 1.0%

AL West: Astros 47.2%, Angels 23.1%, Mariners 22.8%, Rangers 4.5%, Athletics 2.4%

AL Wildcards: Yankees 51%, Red Sox 46.6%, Rays 44.1%, Astros 25.2%, Royals 23.4%, Blue Jays 22.8%, Mariners 20.0%, Twins 19.0%, Angels 17.2%, White Sox 10.7%, Rangers 5.2%, Tigers 5.2%

Okay, what about the National League (now with a designated hitter!)

National League predictions Predictions NL East NL Central NL West NL Wildcard NL Wildcard NL Wildcard Predictions NL East NL Central NL West NL Wildcard NL Wildcard NL Wildcard Alex Duvall Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves Jeremy Greco Braves Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Brewers Cullen Jekel Mets Cardinals Dodgers Braves Brewers Padres Josh Keiser Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Padres Phillies Matthew LaMar Mets Cardinals Dodgers Giants Brewers Padres Ryan Landreth Mets Brewers Dodgers Braves Phillies Giants David Lesky Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Giants Padres Shaun Newkirk Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Mets Phillies Max Rieper Mets Brewers Padres Dodgers Giants Braves Greg Walker Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Marlins

Reader vote

NL East: Braves 65.4%, Mets 18.7%, Phillies 12.1%, Marlins 2.1%, Nationals 1.7%

NL Central: Brewers 55.6%, Cardinals 36.5%, Cubs 4.9%, Reds 2.8%, Pirates 0.3%

NL West: Dodgers 87.9%, Padres 5.5%, Giants 4.2%, Rockies 1.4%, Diamondbacks 1.0%

NL Wlidcards: Padres 55.9%, Giants 52.1%, Cardinals 36.2%, Mets 34.5%, Braves 28.6%, Phillies 26.2%, Brewers 21.4%, Nationals 9.0%, Cubs 8.6%, Dodgers 7.9%, Reds 6.6%, Marlins 5.2%

What about award season?

Award predictions Predictions AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year NL Rookie of the Year Predictions AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year NL Rookie of the Year Alex Duvall Mike Trout, LAA Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL Nathan Eovaldi, BOS Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Oneil Cruz, PIT Jeremy Greco Carlos Correa, MIN Matt Olson, ATL Shohei Ohtani, LAA Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN Cullen Jekel Carlos Correa, MIN Juan Soto, WSN Lucas Giolito, CHW Walker Buehler, LAD Julio Rodriguez, SEA Seiya Suzuki, CHC Josh Keiser Mike Trout, LAA Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL Shane McClanahan, TBR Corbin Burnes, MIL Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Keibert Ruiz, WSN Matthew LaMar Mike Trout, LAA Juan Soto, WSN Lucas Giolito, CHW Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN Ryan Landreth Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Mookie Betts, LAD Lucas Giolito, CHW Walker Buehler, LAD Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN David Lesky Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Trea Turner, LAD Gerritt Cole, NYY Walker Buehler, LAD Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Bryson Stott, PHI Shaun Newkirk Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Juan Soto, WSN Gerritt Cole, NYY Corbin Burnes, MIL Julio Rodriguez, SEA Seiya Suzuki, CHC Max Rieper Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Juan Soto, WSN Shane McClanahan, TBR Logan Webb, SFG Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Seiya Suzuki, CHC Greg Walker Wander Franco, TBR Juan Soto, WSN Dylan Cease, CHW Corbin Burnes, MIL Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Bryson Stott, PHI

Reader vote

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR 35.1%; Shohei Ohtani, LAA 22.1%; Mike Trout, LAA 19.3%; Bobby Witt Jr. 8.8%; Wander Franco, TBR 3.5%

NL MVP: Juan Soto, WSN 24.5%; Ronald Acuña, Jr. 15.2%; Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP 12.1%; Freddie Freeman, LAD 10.6%; Bryce Harper, PHI 5.7%

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, NYY 24.3%; Shane Bieber, CLE 17.6; José Berríos, TOR 11.3%; Lucas Giolito, CHW 8.8%; Chris Sale, BOS 6.0%

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, LAD 23.9%; Max Scherzer, NYM 16.9%; Corbin Burnes, MIL 15.5%; Jacob deGrom, NYM 11.3%; Max Fried, ATL 6.7%;

AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., KCR 94.1%; Julio Rodriguez, SEA 2.8%

NL Rookie of the Year: Seiya Suzuki, CHC 28.1%; Hunter Greene, CIN 17.2%: Sixto Sanchez, MIA 10.2%; Joey Bart, SFG 9.8%; Oneil Cruz, PIT 9.1%; C.J. Abrams, SDP 8.8%; Mackenzie Gore, SDP 5.2%

And who do we think will win it all this year?

World Series predictions Predictions World Series Predictions World Series Alex Duvall Mets over Yankees Jeremy Greco Twins over Cardinals Cullen Jekel Dodgers over Blue Jays Josh Keiser Dodgers over Blue Jays Matthew LaMar Yankees over Dodgers Ryan Landreth Blue Jays over Brewers David Lesky Brewers over Blue Jays Shaun Newkirk Dodgers over Yankees Max Rieper White Sox over Dodgers Greg Walker Blue Jays over Brewers

Reader vote

American League pennant: Blue Jays 35.2%, White Sox 12.1%, Rays 11.4%, Royals 10.7%, Red Sox 10.0%, Yankees 5.9%

National League pennant: Dodgers 63.2%, Braves 8.3%, Brewers 5.9%, Padres 5.9%

World Champion: Dodgers 39.9%, Blue Jays 17.4%, Royals 9.0%, Rays 5.6%, Braves 5.2%

Any other predictions for this season?