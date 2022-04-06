 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2022 predictions thread

How will the Royals do? Who will win MVP? Who will win it all?

By Max Rieper
1920s American Banking Poster, Your Future Depends on You, Will you save? Photo by David Pollack/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s time for our annual predictions thread. We also asked fans to chime in with their predictions.

You can see how wrong we were last year. Let’s start with Royals predictions!

Royals predictions

Predictions Best Royals position player Best Royals pitcher Royals' record Standings
Alex Duvall Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 79-83 4th
Jeremy Greco Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 81-81 3rd
Cullen Jekel Bobby Witt Jr. Brad Keller 82-80 3rd
Josh Keiser Bobby Witt Jr. Zack Greinke 80-82 3rd
Matthew LaMar Salvador Perez Carlos Hernández 81-81 3rd
Ryan Landreth Bobby Witt Jr. Carlos Hernández 77-85 4th
David Lesky Andrew Benintendi Kris Bubic 79-83 4th
Shaun Newkirk Salvador Perez Zack Greinke 74-88 4th
Max Rieper Salvador Perez Daniel Lynch 75-87 5th
Greg Walker Bobby Witt Jr. Brady Singer 79-83 4th

Reader vote

Royals position player WAR leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 36.2%, Salvador Perez 21.6%, Adalberto Mondesi 18.1%, Whit Merrifield 11.8%, Nicky Lopez 4.9%, Andrew Benintendi 4.5%

Royals pitcher WAR leader: Zack Greinke 38.9%, Carlos Hernández 11.5%, Kris Bubic 10.4%, Brady Singer 10.4%, Daniel Lynch 9.7%, Scott Barlow 6.6%, Brad Keller 6.3%, Josh Staumont 3.1%

Royals wins:

More than 90: 3.8%

85-89: 19.4%

80-84: 46.7%

75-79: 24.6%

70-74: 5.5%

Less than 70: 0%

That may be enough to contend with an expanded playoffs! But who do we predict will make the post-season in the American League?

American League predictions

Predictions AL East AL Central AL West AL Wildcard AL Wildcard AL Wildcard
Alex Duvall Yankees White Sox Mariners Red Sox Rays Angels
Jeremy Greco Blue Jays Twins Astros Yankees White Sox Mariners
Cullen Jekel Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Twins Red Sox
Josh Keiser Blue Jays White Sox Astros Yankees Rays Angels
Matthew LaMar Yankees Twins Mariners Red Sox Rays White Sox
Ryan Landreth Rays White Sox Mariners Blue Jays Red Sox Astros
David Lesky Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Mariners Yankees
Shaun Newkirk Blue Jays White Sox Astros Red Sox Yankees Rays
Max Rieper Rays White Sox Astros Blue Jays Twins Yankees
Greg Walker Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays Yankees Mariners

Reader vote

AL East: Blue Jays 53.7%, Rays 21.6%, Red Sox 13.9%, Yankees 9.8%, Orioles 1.0%

AL Central: White Sox 77.2%, Royals 11.1%, Twins 8.0%, Guardians 2.8%, Tigers 1.0%

AL West: Astros 47.2%, Angels 23.1%, Mariners 22.8%, Rangers 4.5%, Athletics 2.4%

AL Wildcards: Yankees 51%, Red Sox 46.6%, Rays 44.1%, Astros 25.2%, Royals 23.4%, Blue Jays 22.8%, Mariners 20.0%, Twins 19.0%, Angels 17.2%, White Sox 10.7%, Rangers 5.2%, Tigers 5.2%

Okay, what about the National League (now with a designated hitter!)

National League predictions

Predictions NL East NL Central NL West NL Wildcard NL Wildcard NL Wildcard
Alex Duvall Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves
Jeremy Greco Braves Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Brewers
Cullen Jekel Mets Cardinals Dodgers Braves Brewers Padres
Josh Keiser Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Padres Phillies
Matthew LaMar Mets Cardinals Dodgers Giants Brewers Padres
Ryan Landreth Mets Brewers Dodgers Braves Phillies Giants
David Lesky Braves Brewers Dodgers Mets Giants Padres
Shaun Newkirk Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Mets Phillies
Max Rieper Mets Brewers Padres Dodgers Giants Braves
Greg Walker Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Marlins

Reader vote

NL East: Braves 65.4%, Mets 18.7%, Phillies 12.1%, Marlins 2.1%, Nationals 1.7%

NL Central: Brewers 55.6%, Cardinals 36.5%, Cubs 4.9%, Reds 2.8%, Pirates 0.3%

NL West: Dodgers 87.9%, Padres 5.5%, Giants 4.2%, Rockies 1.4%, Diamondbacks 1.0%

NL Wlidcards: Padres 55.9%, Giants 52.1%, Cardinals 36.2%, Mets 34.5%, Braves 28.6%, Phillies 26.2%, Brewers 21.4%, Nationals 9.0%, Cubs 8.6%, Dodgers 7.9%, Reds 6.6%, Marlins 5.2%

What about award season?

Award predictions

Predictions AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year NL Rookie of the Year
Alex Duvall Mike Trout, LAA Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL Nathan Eovaldi, BOS Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Oneil Cruz, PIT
Jeremy Greco Carlos Correa, MIN Matt Olson, ATL Shohei Ohtani, LAA Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN
Cullen Jekel Carlos Correa, MIN Juan Soto, WSN Lucas Giolito, CHW Walker Buehler, LAD Julio Rodriguez, SEA Seiya Suzuki, CHC
Josh Keiser Mike Trout, LAA Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL Shane McClanahan, TBR Corbin Burnes, MIL Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Keibert Ruiz, WSN
Matthew LaMar Mike Trout, LAA Juan Soto, WSN Lucas Giolito, CHW Max Scherzer, NYM Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN
Ryan Landreth Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Mookie Betts, LAD Lucas Giolito, CHW Walker Buehler, LAD Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Hunter Greene, CIN
David Lesky Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Trea Turner, LAD Gerritt Cole, NYY Walker Buehler, LAD Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Bryson Stott, PHI
Shaun Newkirk Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Juan Soto, WSN Gerritt Cole, NYY Corbin Burnes, MIL Julio Rodriguez, SEA Seiya Suzuki, CHC
Max Rieper Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR Juan Soto, WSN Shane McClanahan, TBR Logan Webb, SFG Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Seiya Suzuki, CHC
Greg Walker Wander Franco, TBR Juan Soto, WSN Dylan Cease, CHW Corbin Burnes, MIL Bobby Witt Jr., KCR Bryson Stott, PHI

Reader vote

AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR 35.1%; Shohei Ohtani, LAA 22.1%; Mike Trout, LAA 19.3%; Bobby Witt Jr. 8.8%; Wander Franco, TBR 3.5%

NL MVP: Juan Soto, WSN 24.5%; Ronald Acuña, Jr. 15.2%; Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP 12.1%; Freddie Freeman, LAD 10.6%; Bryce Harper, PHI 5.7%

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, NYY 24.3%; Shane Bieber, CLE 17.6; José Berríos, TOR 11.3%; Lucas Giolito, CHW 8.8%; Chris Sale, BOS 6.0%

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, LAD 23.9%; Max Scherzer, NYM 16.9%; Corbin Burnes, MIL 15.5%; Jacob deGrom, NYM 11.3%; Max Fried, ATL 6.7%;

AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., KCR 94.1%; Julio Rodriguez, SEA 2.8%

NL Rookie of the Year: Seiya Suzuki, CHC 28.1%; Hunter Greene, CIN 17.2%: Sixto Sanchez, MIA 10.2%; Joey Bart, SFG 9.8%; Oneil Cruz, PIT 9.1%; C.J. Abrams, SDP 8.8%; Mackenzie Gore, SDP 5.2%

And who do we think will win it all this year?

World Series predictions

Predictions World Series
Alex Duvall Mets over Yankees
Jeremy Greco Twins over Cardinals
Cullen Jekel Dodgers over Blue Jays
Josh Keiser Dodgers over Blue Jays
Matthew LaMar Yankees over Dodgers
Ryan Landreth Blue Jays over Brewers
David Lesky Brewers over Blue Jays
Shaun Newkirk Dodgers over Yankees
Max Rieper White Sox over Dodgers
Greg Walker Blue Jays over Brewers

Reader vote

American League pennant: Blue Jays 35.2%, White Sox 12.1%, Rays 11.4%, Royals 10.7%, Red Sox 10.0%, Yankees 5.9%

National League pennant: Dodgers 63.2%, Braves 8.3%, Brewers 5.9%, Padres 5.9%

World Champion: Dodgers 39.9%, Blue Jays 17.4%, Royals 9.0%, Rays 5.6%, Braves 5.2%

Any other predictions for this season?

