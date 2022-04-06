The 2022 predictions thread

It’s time for our annual predictions thread. We also asked fans to chime in with their predictions.
You can see how wrong we were last year. Let’s start with Royals predictions!
Royals predictions
|Predictions
|Best Royals position player
|Best Royals pitcher
|Royals' record
|Standings
|Predictions
|Best Royals position player
|Best Royals pitcher
|Royals' record
|Standings
|Alex Duvall
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Zack Greinke
|79-83
|4th
|Jeremy Greco
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Zack Greinke
|81-81
|3rd
|Cullen Jekel
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Brad Keller
|82-80
|3rd
|Josh Keiser
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Zack Greinke
|80-82
|3rd
|Matthew LaMar
|Salvador Perez
|Carlos Hernández
|81-81
|3rd
|Ryan Landreth
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Carlos Hernández
|77-85
|4th
|David Lesky
|Andrew Benintendi
|Kris Bubic
|79-83
|4th
|Shaun Newkirk
|Salvador Perez
|Zack Greinke
|74-88
|4th
|Max Rieper
|Salvador Perez
|Daniel Lynch
|75-87
|5th
|Greg Walker
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Brady Singer
|79-83
|4th
Reader vote
Royals position player WAR leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 36.2%, Salvador Perez 21.6%, Adalberto Mondesi 18.1%, Whit Merrifield 11.8%, Nicky Lopez 4.9%, Andrew Benintendi 4.5%
Royals pitcher WAR leader: Zack Greinke 38.9%, Carlos Hernández 11.5%, Kris Bubic 10.4%, Brady Singer 10.4%, Daniel Lynch 9.7%, Scott Barlow 6.6%, Brad Keller 6.3%, Josh Staumont 3.1%
Royals wins:
More than 90: 3.8%
85-89: 19.4%
80-84: 46.7%
75-79: 24.6%
70-74: 5.5%
Less than 70: 0%
That may be enough to contend with an expanded playoffs! But who do we predict will make the post-season in the American League?
American League predictions
|Predictions
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|Predictions
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|AL Wildcard
|Alex Duvall
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Red Sox
|Rays
|Angels
|Jeremy Greco
|Blue Jays
|Twins
|Astros
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Cullen Jekel
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays
|Twins
|Red Sox
|Josh Keiser
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Yankees
|Rays
|Angels
|Matthew LaMar
|Yankees
|Twins
|Mariners
|Red Sox
|Rays
|White Sox
|Ryan Landreth
|Rays
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Blue Jays
|Red Sox
|Astros
|David Lesky
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays
|Mariners
|Yankees
|Shaun Newkirk
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Red Sox
|Yankees
|Rays
|Max Rieper
|Rays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Blue Jays
|Twins
|Yankees
|Greg Walker
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays
|Yankees
|Mariners
Reader vote
AL East: Blue Jays 53.7%, Rays 21.6%, Red Sox 13.9%, Yankees 9.8%, Orioles 1.0%
AL Central: White Sox 77.2%, Royals 11.1%, Twins 8.0%, Guardians 2.8%, Tigers 1.0%
AL West: Astros 47.2%, Angels 23.1%, Mariners 22.8%, Rangers 4.5%, Athletics 2.4%
AL Wildcards: Yankees 51%, Red Sox 46.6%, Rays 44.1%, Astros 25.2%, Royals 23.4%, Blue Jays 22.8%, Mariners 20.0%, Twins 19.0%, Angels 17.2%, White Sox 10.7%, Rangers 5.2%, Tigers 5.2%
Okay, what about the National League (now with a designated hitter!)
National League predictions
|Predictions
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|Predictions
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|NL Wildcard
|Alex Duvall
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Phillies
|Braves
|Jeremy Greco
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Phillies
|Brewers
|Cullen Jekel
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Braves
|Brewers
|Padres
|Josh Keiser
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Mets
|Padres
|Phillies
|Matthew LaMar
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Brewers
|Padres
|Ryan Landreth
|Mets
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Braves
|Phillies
|Giants
|David Lesky
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Mets
|Giants
|Padres
|Shaun Newkirk
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Mets
|Phillies
|Max Rieper
|Mets
|Brewers
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Giants
|Braves
|Greg Walker
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Cardinals
|Marlins
Reader vote
NL East: Braves 65.4%, Mets 18.7%, Phillies 12.1%, Marlins 2.1%, Nationals 1.7%
NL Central: Brewers 55.6%, Cardinals 36.5%, Cubs 4.9%, Reds 2.8%, Pirates 0.3%
NL West: Dodgers 87.9%, Padres 5.5%, Giants 4.2%, Rockies 1.4%, Diamondbacks 1.0%
NL Wlidcards: Padres 55.9%, Giants 52.1%, Cardinals 36.2%, Mets 34.5%, Braves 28.6%, Phillies 26.2%, Brewers 21.4%, Nationals 9.0%, Cubs 8.6%, Dodgers 7.9%, Reds 6.6%, Marlins 5.2%
What about award season?
Award predictions
|Predictions
|AL MVP
|NL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|NL Cy Young
|AL Rookie of the Year
|NL Rookie of the Year
|Predictions
|AL MVP
|NL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|NL Cy Young
|AL Rookie of the Year
|NL Rookie of the Year
|Alex Duvall
|Mike Trout, LAA
|Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
|Max Scherzer, NYM
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Oneil Cruz, PIT
|Jeremy Greco
|Carlos Correa, MIN
|Matt Olson, ATL
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|Max Scherzer, NYM
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Hunter Greene, CIN
|Cullen Jekel
|Carlos Correa, MIN
|Juan Soto, WSN
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC
|Josh Keiser
|Mike Trout, LAA
|Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
|Shane McClanahan, TBR
|Corbin Burnes, MIL
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Keibert Ruiz, WSN
|Matthew LaMar
|Mike Trout, LAA
|Juan Soto, WSN
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|Max Scherzer, NYM
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Hunter Greene, CIN
|Ryan Landreth
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Hunter Greene, CIN
|David Lesky
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Trea Turner, LAD
|Gerritt Cole, NYY
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Bryson Stott, PHI
|Shaun Newkirk
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Juan Soto, WSN
|Gerritt Cole, NYY
|Corbin Burnes, MIL
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC
|Max Rieper
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
|Juan Soto, WSN
|Shane McClanahan, TBR
|Logan Webb, SFG
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC
|Greg Walker
|Wander Franco, TBR
|Juan Soto, WSN
|Dylan Cease, CHW
|Corbin Burnes, MIL
|Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
|Bryson Stott, PHI
Reader vote
AL MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR 35.1%; Shohei Ohtani, LAA 22.1%; Mike Trout, LAA 19.3%; Bobby Witt Jr. 8.8%; Wander Franco, TBR 3.5%
NL MVP: Juan Soto, WSN 24.5%; Ronald Acuña, Jr. 15.2%; Fernando Tatis Jr., SDP 12.1%; Freddie Freeman, LAD 10.6%; Bryce Harper, PHI 5.7%
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, NYY 24.3%; Shane Bieber, CLE 17.6; José Berríos, TOR 11.3%; Lucas Giolito, CHW 8.8%; Chris Sale, BOS 6.0%
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, LAD 23.9%; Max Scherzer, NYM 16.9%; Corbin Burnes, MIL 15.5%; Jacob deGrom, NYM 11.3%; Max Fried, ATL 6.7%;
AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., KCR 94.1%; Julio Rodriguez, SEA 2.8%
NL Rookie of the Year: Seiya Suzuki, CHC 28.1%; Hunter Greene, CIN 17.2%: Sixto Sanchez, MIA 10.2%; Joey Bart, SFG 9.8%; Oneil Cruz, PIT 9.1%; C.J. Abrams, SDP 8.8%; Mackenzie Gore, SDP 5.2%
And who do we think will win it all this year?
World Series predictions
|Predictions
|World Series
|Predictions
|World Series
|Alex Duvall
|Mets over Yankees
|Jeremy Greco
|Twins over Cardinals
|Cullen Jekel
|Dodgers over Blue Jays
|Josh Keiser
|Dodgers over Blue Jays
|Matthew LaMar
|Yankees over Dodgers
|Ryan Landreth
|Blue Jays over Brewers
|David Lesky
|Brewers over Blue Jays
|Shaun Newkirk
|Dodgers over Yankees
|Max Rieper
|White Sox over Dodgers
|Greg Walker
|Blue Jays over Brewers
Reader vote
American League pennant: Blue Jays 35.2%, White Sox 12.1%, Rays 11.4%, Royals 10.7%, Red Sox 10.0%, Yankees 5.9%
National League pennant: Dodgers 63.2%, Braves 8.3%, Brewers 5.9%, Padres 5.9%
World Champion: Dodgers 39.9%, Blue Jays 17.4%, Royals 9.0%, Rays 5.6%, Braves 5.2%
Any other predictions for this season?
